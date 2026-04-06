Wedding buyers advance purchases as gold prices cool, says Titan

The recent correction in gold prices has also advanced demand for gold jewellery for the wedding season, which follows Akshaya Tritiya.

“Over the last two, three months, we have seen customers come to our stores as there is a bit of advancement in purchases. Typically, post Akshaya Tritiya, you have a strong wedding season. We do find people are looking to advance their purchases and not take a risk in case gold rates spike again, and we are also seeing greater interest from those who want to make a small purchase during Akshaya Tritiya, because it's a very auspicious period to buy gold,” Arun Narayan, CEO, Titan Jewellery, said in an interview with Business Standard.

While Narayan didn’t discuss the extent to which demand might increase or advance, he said that bullion buyers (those looking to invest in gold) have also increased since last year.

“We will see a good pickup in coins, and that's been the trend last year as well. That's really for the investment buyer. We are undertaking many initiatives to keep jewellery accessible, which is lightweight jewellery, as well as gold jewellery in 18 karat, which has got a good pickup over the last six months,” he said.

The company’s mainstay jewellery brand, Tanishq, is also actively entering the coloured gemstone space and launching a collection called Hues to capitalise on growing interest.

“We are seeing a greater interest in natural gemstones, both in conversations with customers and in searches on Google. Whilst natural gemstones, like emeralds and rubies, have been in Indian traditional jewellery now for hundreds of years. It's not something new, but we felt that a complete discovery of everything that is there in the world of gemstones possibly hasn't happened yet,” Narayan said.

He added that the coloured gemstones market is an unexplored category, pushing the company to dive in deeper than it has in the past.

While Hues is its first collection, Narayan pointed out that it is the first of many to follow. “It's not really traditional Indian jewellery, but really pushing the boundaries towards making it wearable and contemporary. So we have a pretty large collection of over 200 designs across, I think, 17 different types of natural gemstones,” he explained.

It will include not just emeralds and rubies but also lesser-known gems like amethyst, tourmaline, citrine, and carnelian, among others.