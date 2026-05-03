West Asia crisis does not change long-term growth outlook: Chirag Setalvad

How do you view the domestic market at the moment? What portfolio changes have you made since the West Asia conflict began?

The overall market saw a reasonable correction both before and after the US-Iran conflict. Following the ceasefire, there has been a sharp bounce back and, in fact, both the midcap and smallcap indices are now trading above their pre-conflict levels. Overall, valuations are far more sensible today, and we are seeing more stock-specific opportunities than in the past.

While the impact of the conflict may be broad-based, it is also likely to be shorter term in nature. We follow a long-term approach and are therefore not making any reactive changes to our portfolios. Our cash levels are driven by stock-specific opportunities rather than macro calls, and hence remain unchanged as well.

What is your earnings growth outlook for the current financial year? Do valuations remain attractive?

Earnings growth has been muted over the past 6-8 quarters and, prior to the war, expectations were for reasonable growth this year. However, the conflict has cast doubt on the earnings trajectory due to rising raw material prices, the shortage of materials, and the impact on sentiment and, consequently, demand. Much in the near term will depend on how quickly and in what form the conflict ends. More importantly, however, it does not change the longer-term growth outlook, which remains intact and healthy.

After a sharp rally in 2023-2024, the Indian market was trading at a material premium to its long-term average, especially small and midcaps, where the excess was particularly significant. Subsequently, over the past two years, we have seen both a time and price correction, after which largecaps are now trading at a marginal discount and small and midcaps at a modest premium to their long-term averages.

If oil prices stay elevated, which sectors are likely to be hit the hardest?

Higher oil prices may hurt (the economy) in the short run on multiple fronts -- they could widen both the fiscal and current account deficits, fuel inflationary pressures, and weigh on overall growth. However, the extent of the impact remains unclear and will depend on the duration of the conflict and how it is resolved.

In terms of corporate earnings, the impact is likely to be widespread, though difficult to estimate as price movements and supply chain disruptions are still evolving. Certain sectors, such as oil & gas and refining will witness greater impact, while sectors like IT and capital goods remain relatively insulated. We have seen similar bouts of crude oil inflation in the past; current crude prices, even in INR terms, are comparable to the spikes seen in early 2022 following the Ukraine war. We believe the market will view the near-term earnings impact as transient and remain focused on longer-term trends.

Which sectors or themes look most attractive at the moment?

At present, both the IT and financial sectors are trading at valuations that are at a discount to their long-term averages. The IT sector is facing challenges on the AI front, and that needs to be factored in. In the banking sector, while credit offtake is somewhat muted, asset quality continues to remain favourable. Although these sectors are attractively valued, we prefer to follow a bottom-up approach rather than a top-down orientation in our portfolios.

What would you advise investors to do at this stage – take a staggered approach, or wait for greater clarity on the ongoing conflict?