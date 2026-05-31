West Asia tensions may soften Q2 office leasing: KRT CEO Shirish Godbole

What drove KRT’s FY26 performance?

It comes down to strong leasing and rental growth. We also re-leased spaces at significantly higher rates. In several cases, earlier rents were 25 per cent below market levels. Along with escalations and renewals across the portfolio, these factors contributed to growth. We are excited because we still see room for improvement.

Occupancy is at 92 per cent and will move higher. If we sustain similar leasing momentum in 2026-27 (FY27), that should translate into higher occupancy, NOI, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda), and distributions.

We expect all key parameters — revenue, Ebitda, occupancy, and distribution — to grow further from FY26 levels.

What gives you confidence about growth in FY27?

We continue to see strong demand in the office market. Technology remains central to businesses globally, and India continues to benefit because of its talent pool and cost competitiveness. Interestingly, rupee depreciation has actually helped India’s office sector.

For example, even though rents in Bengaluru may have risen from ₹80 to ₹100 per square foot over time, occupiers are still effectively paying around or below $1 per square foot per month because of the rupee’s simultaneous weakening.

India’s office market is essentially an export services market. As the rupee weakens, India becomes even more competitive globally.

India is currently the best office market in the world. Markets such as New York and Tokyo are much larger in absolute size, but in terms of demand momentum and occupancy trends, India stands out globally.

Will you look at fundraising?

Debt refinancing will continue as we optimise borrowing costs. But we do not need fresh equity capital unless we undertake a very large acquisition.

The low leverage was intentional because it gives us flexibility to fund acquisitions through debt. Any equity issuance would likely happen only for a large transaction.

Are you seeing any impact from information technology (IT) layoffs and artificial intelligence (AI)-related disruptions?

Our exposure to traditional IT services is very low. To some extent, our limited exposure to IT-enabled services shields us from concerns around AI disruption. Traditional IT services companies may face disruption because their operating models need to evolve. We have limited exposure there.

Our focus is more on Fortune 500 global capability centres and front-office occupiers such as banks, consulting firms, and conglomerates. Those segments are relatively more resilient. We describe our portfolio as “AI-resilient”.

Are you seeing any impact from the West Asia crisis?

There is definitely some short-term impact on decision-making timelines. Companies are becoming cautious and temporarily delaying commitments to assess the situation.

So while the first quarter (Q1) of CY 2026 was very strong, we are closely monitoring leasing momentum in Q2. I think Q2 will not be as strong as Q1. However, we do not believe the long-term demand outlook has materially changed.

Construction costs are also rising because of higher oil prices. But since Reits own largely completed portfolios, the impact is manageable compared to developers with large under-construction pipelines.

Does this affect your expansion plans?

Not really. We continue to actively evaluate acquisitions. In fact, periods like this can create opportunities because we have strong liquidity.

We are evaluating both sponsor assets and third-party acquisitions. One notable upcoming asset is Image Tower, a 1.6 million square feet office development in Hyderabad by Sattva and Blackstone.

Do you expect NOI margins to remain at current levels (88 per cent)?

Yes. This is a high operating leverage business. Incremental revenue largely flows to the bottom line because operating expenses remain relatively fixed. Our NOI margins are already among the highest in the Reit sector and could improve further as occupancy rises.

Your peers are diversifying into hotels, solar parks, and data centres. Are you considering similar avenues?

We already have solar assets as part of the portfolio. But hospitality and data centres remain very small contributors for most Reits.

Our core strategy remains office assets. Hotels can function as amenities within office campuses, but they are not a major strategic focus.

Would you consider redevelopment opportunities?