Will no longer be dependent on growth only via gold loans: CSB Bank MD, CEO

You are entering into the scale phase of Sustain, Build, Scale — SBS 2030 — the strategic vision to transform into a full-service new-age bank. Can you elaborate on the road map?

We are confident about this. We will no longer be dependent on growth only through gold loans. Our wholesale franchise is growing well. In small and medium enterprises (SMEs), we are ready to grow as soon as we have clarity on the environment. We are expanding everything geographically, including branches. Retail will grow on the back of a growing Casa (current accounts savings accounts) franchise. And to grow that franchise, we will focus primarily on acquiring customers and products, which are just launching on the back of the tech transformation.

Given that, I think it is the start of a fresh, full-franchise bank across all the four franchises — wholesale, SMEs, retail, and gold.

What is your outlook for credit growth in FY27?

The outlook on growth is broadly as it was last financial year. We are focusing — for the first time — on Casa in a slightly bigger way because now we will launch products. So, from that perspective, I think the granularisation of the liability franchise will start this year.

This time we grew the asset books around 27 per cent and deposits about 20 per cent. We should continue to grow deposits at that level. And on assets, though we cannot predict anything because that aspect is not in our hands, our range is 25 to 30 per cent.

The bank’s net profit in the fourth quarter grew 6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹202 crore. What were the major drivers in the quarter?

The key highlights are that we had good growth on the balance sheet as well as in deposits and advances. We grew by 7 per cent in advances and 20 per cent in deposits.

A striking feature of this quarter, in addition to growth on the positive side, is our credit cost and our asset quality. Our gross non-performing assets (NPAs) improved to 1.66 per cent from 1.96 per cent in the December quarter, while net NPAs improved to 0.4 per cent from 0.67 per cent in the previous quarter. The bank’s credit cost was 18 basis points, which was probably the lowest in the last five to six quarters.

We had some slippages last quarter on SMEs, but most of it we have upgraded and recovered.

More importantly, our technology transformation has worked well. It is now running smoothly and the surrounding systems are also operating well. We are now putting in place the transaction banking system.