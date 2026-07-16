360 ONE WAM Q1 result : Profit rises 16%; income climbs 30% to ₹1,273 cr

360 ONE WAM’s consolidated net profit rose 16.1 per cent year-on-year to ₹330.53 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, as revenue from operations increased 26.8 per cent. The wealth and asset manager had recorded a net profit of ₹284.67 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue from operations increased to ₹1,226.09 crore in the first quarter of 2026-27 (Q1FY27), from ₹966.58 crore a year earlier. Other income rose to ₹47.03 crore from ₹13.46 crore, taking total income up 29.9 per cent to ₹1,273.12 crore.

Profit before tax increased 13.3 per cent to ₹423.51 crore from ₹373.80 crore.

Fee income rises 34%

Fees and commission income, the largest component of operating revenue, rose 34.2 per cent year-on-year to ₹579.87 crore.

Interest income from loans increased 38.1 per cent to ₹318.45 crore, while net gains on fair-value changes grew 8.7 per cent to ₹267.20 crore.

The company’s results update said annual recurring revenue increased 20.2 per cent to ₹614 crore, while transactional and brokerage income grew 36.8 per cent to ₹208 crore.

Total expenses rose 40.1 per cent to ₹849.61 crore. Finance costs increased 54.9 per cent to ₹353.99 crore, while employee-benefit expenses rose 32.3 per cent to ₹326.03 crore.

Basic earnings per share increased to ₹8.13 from ₹7.16, while diluted earnings per share rose to ₹7.84 from ₹6.95.

Assets under management reach ₹7.77 trillion

Overall assets under management stood at ₹7.77 trillion as of June 2026. This comprised annual recurring revenue assets of ₹3.42 trillion and transactional and brokerage assets of ₹4.35 trillion.

Annual recurring revenue assets in the wealth-management business stood at ₹2.42 trillion, while the asset-management business had ₹1 trillion of such assets. The company recorded annual recurring revenue net flows of ₹10,815 crore during the quarter.

Combined annual recurring revenue retention stood at 74 basis points, comprising 71 basis points in wealth management and 83 basis points in asset management.

Asset management profit rises 54.5%

Revenue from the wealth-management segment increased 25.4 per cent to ₹967.34 crore. Its profit before tax, however, declined 6.1 per cent to ₹237.95 crore.

Asset-management revenue rose 46.7 per cent to ₹305.34 crore, while the segment’s profit before tax increased 54.5 per cent to ₹185.12 crore.

The company declared and paid an interim dividend of ₹6 per share, aggregating to ₹243.78 crore, during the quarter.