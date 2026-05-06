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ABREL posts Q4 profit of Rs 11 crore despite decline in bookings

Aditya Birla Real Estate posted a profit in Q4 FY26 against a year-ago loss, though quarterly residential bookings and collections declined year-on-year

Aditya Birla Real Estate

The company’s total expenses during the quarter under review also decreased 36.96 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹281.82 crore | (Photo: Aditya Birla Group)

Prachi Pisal
3 min read Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 6:54 PM IST

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Aditya Birla Real Estate Limited (ABREL) has reported a profit attributable to owners of the company of ₹10.84 crore for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q4 FY26), against a loss of ₹131.01 crore in Q4 FY25.
 
Revenue from operations in Q4 FY26 declined 79.07 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹82.61 crore. The dip is due to the accounting method used by the company, which follows the completed contract method for real estate accounting, and the revenue recognised depends on the projects completed in that quarter.
 
The company’s total expenses during the quarter under review also decreased 36.96 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹281.82 crore.
 
 
Quarterly residential bookings of the real estate arm of the Aditya Birla Group declined 25 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,288.2 crore, while the area sold decreased 11 per cent to 3 million square feet (msf). Collections, too, fell 7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹993.7 crore. In contrast, net leasing income grew 13 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹33.5 crore.
 
In FY26, ABREL’s revenue dipped 66.59 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹407.18 crore. For the financial year, it reported a loss of ₹103.22 crore compared to a loss of ₹161.28 crore in FY25.

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The company’s bookings for FY26 stood at ₹8,136.3 crore, up about 1 per cent. It sold an area of 5.5 msf, up 8 per cent Y-o-Y, while collections improved 23 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,340.9 crore. Net leasing income increased 0.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹121.7 crore.
 
Region-wise, the National Capital Region (NCR) contributed the most to the Mumbai-based company’s booking value at a 46 per cent share, followed by Bengaluru at 24 per cent, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) at 22 per cent, and Pune at 8 per cent.
 
ABREL’s FY27 pipeline includes projects with a gross development value (GDV) of ₹9,596 crore and a saleable area of 3.3 msf. Its overall portfolio, as of March 2026, includes projects with a revenue potential of ₹73,900 crore located across MMR, Pune, Bengaluru, and NCR.
 
ABREL’s net debt as of March 2026 stood at ₹3,204 crore. Through its launched projects, ABREL has an estimated surplus cash-flow potential of ₹9,636.9 crore.
 
Quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), the company’s revenue grew marginally by 1.77 per cent. ABREL had reported a loss of ₹72.85 crore in Q3 FY26.
 
Additionally, ABREL’s board of directors has recommended a dividend of ₹2.50 per share with a face value of ₹10, equivalent to 25 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company for FY26, against 20 per cent paid for the previous year. ABREL’s shares listed on BSE closed at ₹1,550.30 apiece.
 

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 6:54 PM IST

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