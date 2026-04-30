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ACC Q4 net profit plunges 68% on rising costs; revenue, volumes grow

Cement major sees sharp profit decline as fuel, packaging and currency pressures weigh on margins despite record volumes and steady revenue growth

acc cement

In Q4 FY25, the cement producer had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹751 crore, driven by a one-off gain of ₹209 crore

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 8:53 PM IST

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Cement major ACC’s consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) for the March quarter of the fiscal year 2026 (Q4 FY26) fell 68.27 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹238.25 crore amid cost pressures and rupee depreciation following the West Asia conflict, and the impact of one-off items in Q4 FY25.
 
Cost pressures from fuel, diesel, packaging bag supply constraints, and rupee depreciation impacted Q4 performance, and their impact is expected to continue in the first half of FY27 (H1 FY27), ACC noted. The Adani Group firm, with over 50 per cent stake owned by Ambuja Cements, saw its total expenses in Q4 FY26 increase by 22.71 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,826.24 crore, driven by a 21.53 per cent rise in cost of materials consumed and changes in inventories of finished goods and work-in-progress (up 88.58 per cent).
 
 
ACC’s operating Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) for Q4 FY26 stood at ₹627 crore, down 24.45 per cent Y-o-Y, and the Ebitda margin at 8.8 per cent was significantly lower than 13.6 per cent in Q4 FY25.
 
In Q4 FY25, the cement producer had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹751 crore, driven by a one-off gain of ₹209 crore. On a normalised basis, PAT for Q4 FY25 stood at ₹542 crore, while for Q4 FY26 the profit stood at ₹241 crore, still down 55.53 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
For Q4 FY26, ACC reported revenue of ₹7,146.18 crore, up 16.87 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by a higher premium product mix. The share of premium cement (as a percentage of trade sales) grew from 41 per cent in Q4 FY25 to 45 per cent in Q4 FY26.

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For the quarter under review, ACC recorded its highest-ever quarterly sales volume of 11.9 million tonnes, up 7.2 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
Vinod Bahety, whole-time director and chief executive officer, ACC, said, “Amidst the global volatility and energy cost pressures, we have delivered sustained performance this quarter and during this fiscal, supported by strong brand penetration and disciplined execution across our operations."
 
“Despite headwinds, we recorded the highest-ever sales volume and revenue in the quarter. Volume growth was driven by a higher share of trade and premium cement, continued momentum in ready-mix concrete, and improved utilisation of our existing asset base,” he added.
 
In Q4 FY26, ACC’s kiln fuel cost increased by 12.24 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1.65 per 1,000 kilo-calories, while power cost reduced marginally by 1.69 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5.8 per kilowatt-hour.
 
For FY26, ACC’s revenue grew by 18.43 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹25,962 crore, while profit declined by 11.03 per cent to ₹2,137.07 crore.
 
In comparison, UltraTech Cement reported volumes of 44.71 million tonnes, up 9 per cent Y-o-Y. ACC’s peer Nuvoco Vistas Corp reported a 5 per cent rise in sales volumes to 6 million tonnes, while Dalmia Bharat reported volumes of 8.8 million tonnes (up 3 per cent).
 
Sequentially, revenue rose 12 per cent in Q4 FY26, but net profit declined 41.05 per cent. ACC’s shares listed on the BSE closed at ₹1,422.65 per equity share.
 
“The year marked continued progress on improving utilisation across the existing asset base and advancing alignment under the proposed ‘One Cement Platform’, focused on operational integration, capital efficiency, and long-term value creation,” Bahety added.
 
Earlier, the amalgamation of ACC with Ambuja Cements was announced. The company has filed necessary applications for seeking no-objection certificates from BSE and NSE for the scheme. The proposed scheme is further subject to necessary statutory and regulatory approvals under the applicable laws and is expected to be completed by FY27.
 

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 8:53 PM IST

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