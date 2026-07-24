ACC's Q1 profit plunges 61% as higher MSA, maintenance weigh on margins

Cement maker ACC's net profit (attributable to owners of the parent) for the first quarter of FY27 declined 60.90 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 147 crore.

The company said the profitability reflected the impact of planned maintenance at larger integrated units and a higher master supply agreement (MSA) with parent firm Ambuja Cements, a part of the Adani Group, apart from lower sales, revenue and margins.

The company’s revenue from operations for the quarter dipped 8.22 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 5,808 crore. ACC also reported a 3.35 per cent decrease in its total expenses for the quarter under review to Rs 5,639 crore.

ACC’s sales volume too declined 6.54 per cent Y-o-Y to 10 million tonnes due to a higher MSA with Ambuja. The company’s operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter stood at Rs 457 crore, down 41.33 per cent Y-o-Y. Its margin in Q1 FY27 was around 7.9 per cent, compared with 12.3 per cent in Q1 FY26. The company attributed the decline in sales volume and operating Ebitda to the higher MSA.

The MSA allows ACC and Ambuja to supply cement to each other to meet customer demand. Under the arrangement, if one company faces a supply shortfall or secures an order beyond its available capacity, the other can fulfil the requirement. During the quarter, a higher share of sales was routed through the MSA, while planned maintenance at ACC's larger integrated plants also weighed on the company's sales volumes and profitability.

Vinod Bahety, whole-time director and chief executive officer, ACC, said, "We have commenced FY27 with a resilient performance, driven by a higher share of trade volumes and continued premiumisation. During the quarter, profitability reflected the impact of planned maintenance at larger integrated units, a higher MSA with parent Ambuja Cements, even as we continued to prioritise value-led growth and quality earnings.”

The company’s power and fuel cost for Q1 FY27 declined 8.93 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 785 crore. ACC reported a 10.29 per cent decline in the cost of materials consumed to Rs 1,002 crore. Meanwhile, freight and forwarding expenses stood at Rs 1,047 crore, down 8.47 per cent Y-o-Y.

“Combined with strategic capacity expansions at Salai Banwa and Kalamboli, CiNOC-enabled operational excellence and customer-focused solutions, we have good visibility of improved performance in the coming quarters. Leveraging the strength of our integrated business model and group synergies, Adani Cement at the consolidated level remains committed to delivering approximately Rs 250 PMT (per metric tonne) cost reductions in FY27,” Bahety added.

Q1 FY27 is the third consecutive quarter in which ACC has reported a decline in its profit. Its Q3 FY26 profit fell 62.97 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 404.21 crore amid a high base effect from Q3 FY25. Meanwhile, ACC’s Q4 FY26 profit fell 68.27 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 238.25 crore amid cost pressures from fuel, diesel, packaging bag supply constraints and rupee depreciation following the West Asia conflict, as well as the impact of one-off items in Q4 FY25.

Quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), ACC’s profit in Q1 FY27 declined 38.23 per cent, while revenue fell 18.72 per cent.

The company informed that it continued to make progress towards the creation of the One Cement platform through the proposed amalgamation of ACC with Ambuja Cements. A no-objection certificate was received on June 4, 2026, from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), and an application was filed with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on June 29, 2026. The amalgamation is expected to be completed during FY27.

On the West Asia conflict, ACC said the Indian cement sector witnessed cost pressures during Q1 FY27 from higher prices of imported fuels such as petcoke and thermal coal, along with elevated freight and logistics costs resulting from geopolitical developments in West Asia.

“Given the 60-90-day fuel inventory cycle, the impact of peak fuel cost inflation is expected to coincide with the seasonally weaker Q2, potentially impacting industry profitability in the near term. The company continues to mitigate these pressures through fuel mix optimisation, greater renewable energy adoption, logistics efficiencies, a focus on higher-margin markets and disciplined cost management,” ACC noted.