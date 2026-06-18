Accenture net income rises to $2.39 billion during March-May quarter

Accenture, an IT services and consulting company with a significant workforce in India, on Thursday reported a net income of USD 2.39 billion in the March-May quarter, up from USD 2.24 billion in the year-ago period.

Accenture follows a September-August financial year, making March-May the third quarter of FY26.

The Dublin, Ireland-headquartered firm reported a revenue of USD 18.7 billion in the quarter ended May. It had reported a revenue of USD 17.7 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

The firm recorded new bookings totalling USD 19.3 billion during the quarter under review, as compared to USD 19.7 billion in Q3 FY25.

"Demand for large-scale reinvention remains strong -- 104 quarterly client bookings of USD 100 million or more year-to-date, up 13 per cent -- and we are seeing more large-scale AI transformation programmes while executing our strategy to capture new areas of growth," Accenture Chair and CEO Julie Sweet said.