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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Adani Energy Solutions Q1FY27 result: Profit zooms 124% to ₹1,149 crore

Adani Energy Solutions Q1FY27 result: Profit zooms 124% to ₹1,149 crore

Net regulatory deferral shifted to income of ₹28.55 crore from an expense of ₹503.89 crore a year earlier; EPS before this movement rose 37.2 per cent

Adani Energy Solutions

After accounting for the regulatory deferral movement, profit before tax increased 119 per cent to ₹1,441.04 crore from ₹658.05 crore (Photo: Company Website)

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 3:00 PM IST

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Adani Energy Solutions’ consolidated net profit attributable to owners more than doubled to ₹1,149.06 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, rising 124.2 per cent from ₹512.48 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations increased 42.4 per cent to ₹9,711.08 crore from ₹6,819.28 crore.
 
The reported profit growth was materially affected by a change in regulatory deferral account balances. The company recorded regulatory deferral income of ₹28.55 crore during the quarter, compared with an expense of ₹503.89 crore in the year-ago period—a swing of ₹532.44 crore.

Pre-regulatory profit rises 21.6%

Profit before rate-regulated activities, tax and deferred assets recoverable or adjustable rose 21.6 per cent to ₹1,412.49 crore from ₹1,161.94 crore.
 
 
After accounting for the regulatory deferral movement, profit before tax increased 119 per cent to ₹1,441.04 crore from ₹658.05 crore.
 
Earnings per share (EPS) after the regulatory deferral movement rose to ₹9.57 from ₹4.27. Before the movement, EPS increased 37.2 per cent to ₹9.44 from ₹6.88.

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Total expenses rose 43.9 per cent to ₹8,439.71 crore. The cost of purchased power more than doubled to ₹3,560.70 crore, while construction expenses related to service-concession arrangements increased to ₹2,137.67 crore from ₹1,741.87 crore.
 
Finance costs grew 28.8 per cent to ₹1,151.73 crore from ₹894.03 crore.

Transmission revenue grows 52.4%

Transmission-segment revenue increased 52.4 per cent to ₹3,335.26 crore from ₹2,188.19 crore. Its profit before interest and tax rose 43.2 per cent to ₹1,327.46 crore.
 
Distribution revenue grew 4.8 per cent to ₹3,520.43 crore, while segment profit increased 17.9 per cent to ₹356.92 crore.
 
On the non-Ind AS basis used for internal segment reporting, smart-meter revenue more than tripled to ₹346.99 crore from ₹112 crore. Segment profit also more than tripled to ₹152.61 crore from ₹47.52 crore.
 
Revenue from the Energy Solutions Platform, previously called the trading segment, increased to ₹1,906.83 crore from ₹209.71 crore. Its segment profit rose to ₹590.27 crore from ₹17.46 crore.

Total borrowings rise to ₹50,841.67 crore

The group’s total borrowings increased 24.7 per cent to ₹50,841.67 crore from ₹40,762.39 crore. Its debt-to-equity ratio rose to 1.84 times from 1.73 times, while the interest-service coverage ratio improved to 2.25 times from 1.74 times.
 
IntelliSmart acquisition awaits approvals
 
Adani Energy Solutions has signed an agreement to acquire the entire equity stake in IntelliSmart Infrastructure for ₹3,050 crore. The transaction is subject to regulatory and other customary approvals. The company said the acquisition would take its smart-metering platform to more than 47 million meters.
 

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Topics : Adani Adani Group Q1 results corporate earnings

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 2:58 PM IST

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