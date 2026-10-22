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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Adani Energy Solutions reports 51% rise in Q2 income, profit at ₹1,364 cr

Adani Energy Solutions reports 51% rise in Q2 income, profit at ₹1,364 cr

Higher revenues from transmission and energy solutions drove Adani Energy Solutions' Q2 FY27 net profit to more than double year-on-year to ₹1,364 crore

Adani Energy Solutions

Adani Energy Solutions (Photo: Company Website)

PTI New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

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Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Thursday said its September quarter net profit more than doubled to ₹1,364 crore, driven by higher revenues on account of healthy contribution from transmission and energy solutions platform. 
The Adani Group entity had clocked a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹557 crore in the second quarter of preceding 2025-26 financial year, AESL said in an exchange filing. 
"Total income of ₹10,239 crore in Q2FY27 grew by 51 per cent and operational revenue of ₹7,167 crore was up 51 per cent, driven by healthy contribution from transmission and energy solutions platform," it said. 
In Q2 FY26, the total income was at ₹6,767 crore and operating revenue was ₹4,740 crore. In distribution space, total units sold in the Mumbai circle increased 11 per cent year-on-year to 2,930 million units (MUs) in Q2FY27. 
 
MPSEZ (Mundra) Utility's sales grew 26 per cent YoY to 460 MUs, driven by strong industrial and commercial demand.

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The distribution loss in AEML network was at 4.29 per cent in H1 FY27. 
The company installed 14.8 million smart meters cumulatively as of H1 FY27. The under-implementation pipeline stands at 24.6 million smart meters, comprising ten projects with a revenue potential of over ₹29,519 crore. 
AESL also entered into a Power Purchase Agreement with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company for the supply of 2,500 MW round-the-clock power for a period of 25 years. 
AESL, part of the Adani portfolio, has presence in power transmission, distribution, smart metering, and cooling solutions. It is the country's largest private transmission company, with a presence across 16 states and a cumulative transmission network of 29,802 circuit kilometre (ckm) and 1,43,425 MVA transformation capacity.

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Topics : Adani Adani Group Q2 results

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First Published: Oct 22 2026 | 6:05 PM IST