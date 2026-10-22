Adani Energy Solutions reports 51% rise in Q2 income, profit at ₹1,364 cr

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Thursday said its September quarter net profit more than doubled to ₹1,364 crore, driven by higher revenues on account of healthy contribution from transmission and energy solutions platform.

The Adani Group entity had clocked a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹557 crore in the second quarter of preceding 2025-26 financial year, AESL said in an exchange filing.

"Total income of ₹10,239 crore in Q2FY27 grew by 51 per cent and operational revenue of ₹7,167 crore was up 51 per cent, driven by healthy contribution from transmission and energy solutions platform," it said.

In Q2 FY26, the total income was at ₹6,767 crore and operating revenue was ₹4,740 crore. In distribution space, total units sold in the Mumbai circle increased 11 per cent year-on-year to 2,930 million units (MUs) in Q2FY27.

MPSEZ (Mundra) Utility's sales grew 26 per cent YoY to 460 MUs, driven by strong industrial and commercial demand.

The distribution loss in AEML network was at 4.29 per cent in H1 FY27.

The company installed 14.8 million smart meters cumulatively as of H1 FY27. The under-implementation pipeline stands at 24.6 million smart meters, comprising ten projects with a revenue potential of over ₹29,519 crore.

AESL also entered into a Power Purchase Agreement with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company for the supply of 2,500 MW round-the-clock power for a period of 25 years.

AESL, part of the Adani portfolio, has presence in power transmission, distribution, smart metering, and cooling solutions. It is the country's largest private transmission company, with a presence across 16 states and a cumulative transmission network of 29,802 circuit kilometre (ckm) and 1,43,425 MVA transformation capacity.