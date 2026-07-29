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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Adani Ent Q1 result: Firm posts ₹1,160 cr loss on ₹2,644 cr OFAC payout

Adani Ent Q1 result: Firm posts ₹1,160 cr loss on ₹2,644 cr OFAC payout

Revenue increased 49.9 per cent to ₹32,923.98 crore as copper revenue rose to ₹10,710.48 crore from ₹536.57 crore; operating margin edged up to 15.25 per cent year-on-year

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

EBITDA excluding other income increased 51.6 per cent to ₹5,019.29 crore from ₹3,310.29 crore | Image: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 2:49 PM IST

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Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) reported a consolidated net loss attributable to owners of ₹1,160.23 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with a net profit of ₹885.23 crore a year earlier, after recording a ₹2,644.02 crore exceptional charge for a settlement with the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).
 
Revenue from operations increased 49.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹32,923.98 crore in the first quarter of 2026-27 (Q1FY27), from ₹21,961.20 crore.

Why did Adani Enterprises report a loss?

AEL said it had entered a settlement agreement with OFAC on May 14, 2026, and paid $275 million, equivalent to ₹2,644.02 crore. The amount was recorded as an exceptional item.
 
 
Before exceptional items, profit before tax declined 11.7 per cent to ₹1,294.64 crore from ₹1,466.28 crore. After the OFAC charge, the company recorded a loss before tax of ₹1,349.38 crore.
 
Total consolidated loss after tax was ₹1,461.54 crore, including a ₹301.31 crore loss attributable to non-controlling interests. Jointly controlled entities and associates contributed ₹106.88 crore of profit, against ₹81.45 crore a year earlier.

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How did operating performance fare?

EBITDA excluding other income increased 51.6 per cent to ₹5,019.29 crore from ₹3,310.29 crore. The operating margin edged up by about 18 basis points to 15.25 per cent from 15.07 per cent.
 
However, aggregate finance costs more than doubled to ₹2,420.93 crore from ₹1,035.48 crore. Interest and other finance costs rose 59.8 per cent, while the current quarter recorded a ₹6.67 crore foreign-exchange loss against a ₹475.63 crore gain a year earlier.
 
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment expenses increased 50 per cent to ₹1,926 crore. Total expenses rose 53.8 per cent to ₹32,251.62 crore.

Which Adani Enterprises segments drove revenue growth?

Copper segment revenue increased to ₹10,710.48 crore from ₹536.57 crore, rising to nearly 20 times the year-ago level. The segment recorded earnings before interest and tax of ₹498.91 crore, compared with a loss of ₹287.03 crore.
 
Airport revenue grew 35.1 per cent to ₹3,670.94 crore, while segment profit increased 1.8 per cent to ₹519.45 crore.
 
Commercial-mining revenue rose 62 per cent to ₹1,795.15 crore, and its segment loss narrowed to ₹21.31 crore from ₹455.69 crore.
 
New-energy ecosystem revenue declined 2 per cent to ₹3,903.32 crore, while segment profit fell 24.3 per cent to ₹743.29 crore. Integrated-resources-management revenue declined 7 per cent to ₹7,325.98 crore, although segment profit increased 70.7 per cent to ₹827.45 crore.
 
The comparative figures were restated to account for a composite scheme of arrangement from April 1, 2025.

What did Adani Enterprises disclose after the quarter?

After the quarter ended, AEL completed a qualified institutional placement of approximately 52.03 million shares at ₹2,883 each, raising ₹15,000 crore.
 

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Topics : Q1 results Adani Enterprises Adani Enterprises Ltd

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 2:49 PM IST

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