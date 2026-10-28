Adani Enterprises Q2 profit drops 55% even as operating earnings surge 62%

Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship firm of the conglomerate helmed by billionaire Gautam Adani, on Wednesday reported a 55 per cent fall in September quarter net profit to Rs 1,492 crore, from Rs 3,304 crore a year earlier, when it booked Rs 3,583 crore exceptional gain, mainly from selling its remaining stake in AWL Agri Business.

Operating performance was much stronger. Total income rose 74 per cent to Rs 38,023 crore, EBITDA rose 62 per cent to Rs 6,316 crore, and pre-tax profit, with no exceptional items in either period, rose 146 per cent to Rs 2,002 crore, according to a company statement.

For the half-year, profit attributable to owners fell 92 per cent to Rs 332 crore, weighed by a Rs 2,644 crore charge in the first quarter for a USD 275 million settlement with the US Office of Foreign Assets Control.

EBITDA rose 56 per cent to Rs 11,958 crore, which the company called its highest ever for a half-year. Excluding the settlement, half-year pre-tax profit rose 45 per cent to Rs 3,297 crore.

The Mundra copper smelter was the main driver. Segment pre-tax profit before interest was Rs 1,038 crore, against a loss of Rs 278 crore a year earlier, and sales volume rose to 80,600 tonnes from 11,800 tonnes. First-half copper EBITDA was Rs 2,033 crore.

Airports kept growing at the operating level. EBITDA rose 55 per cent to Rs 1,641 crore on a 20 per cent rise in income, though passenger traffic fell about 6 per cent. The segment still posted a pre-tax loss of Rs 290 crore in Q2, versus a Rs 99 crore profit a year earlier. The company attributed that to higher depreciation after capitalising Navi Mumbai airport.

The solar and wind manufacturing arm, Adani New Industries, saw EBITDA fall 7 per cent to Rs 1,094 crore despite a 35 per cent rise in module sales to 1,478 megawatts. It commissioned a 4.3-gigawatt module line in September, lifting capacity to 10 gigawatts.

The data center unit signed a 240-megawatt hyperscale order in Navi Mumbai, bringing contracted capacity above 1.2 gigawatts.

Chairman Gautam Adani said in the release that the company is "better positioned than ever to capture the opportunities ahead" and remains "bullish on India's future." He credited investors' willingness to back the group "amid extreme volatility."

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) said the strong EBITDA growth in the first half of FY27 reflects maturity of investments made over the past several years, with multiple businesses reaching scale and translating capital deployment into tangible earnings growth. "This performance underscores the strength of our diversified business portfolio and its growth potential."

Backed by strong operating fundamentals, increasing asset maturity and the ramp-up of newly commissioned ANIL module line capacity, AEL is well positioned to sustain this growth trajectory further, the statement said.

"We live in an age of such intense disruption that the scale of our ambitions must continuously grow," said Adani. "What Adani Enterprises has become very effective at is turning increasingly large and complex commitments into execution at scale across our businesses. Our investments in integrated energy, airports and AI ecosystems are recent examples."

As the tailwinds propelling India forward continue to strengthen, AEL is better positioned than ever to capture the opportunities ahead, he added.