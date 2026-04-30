Adani Enterprises Q4FY26 results: Net loss of ₹167 cr on depreciation costs

Adani Enterprises reported a consolidated net loss of ₹166.79 crore for the March quarter, compared with a profit of ₹4,014.90 crore in the same period last year, as higher depreciation and other costs weighed on earnings.

The company’s total income for the quarter stood at ₹33,187.11 crore, up from ₹27,601.64 crore a year ago, according to its audited financial results.

Expenses rose to ₹32,458.29 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹26,288.64 crore in the year-ago period. Depreciation, amortisation and impairment expenses increased to ₹2,103.25 crore from ₹1,236.41 crore last year.