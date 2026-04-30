Thursday, April 30, 2026 | 04:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Adani Enterprises Q4FY26 results: Net loss of ₹167 cr on depreciation costs

Adani Enterprises Q4FY26 results: Net loss of ₹167 cr on depreciation costs

The company's total income for the quarter stood at ₹33,187.11 crore, up from ₹27,601.64 crore a year ago, according to its audited financial results

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Representative image from file.

Akshita Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 4:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Enterprises reported a consolidated net loss of ₹166.79 crore for the March quarter, compared with a profit of ₹4,014.90 crore in the same period last year, as higher depreciation and other costs weighed on earnings.
 
The company’s total income for the quarter stood at ₹33,187.11 crore, up from ₹27,601.64 crore a year ago, according to its audited financial results.
 
Expenses rose to ₹32,458.29 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹26,288.64 crore in the year-ago period. Depreciation, amortisation and impairment expenses increased to ₹2,103.25 crore from ₹1,236.41 crore last year.
 

More From This Section

Q4, Q4 results

Adani Ports Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 9% to ₹3,308 crore

Q4, Q4 results

Waaree Energies Q4FY26 result: Net profit jumps 75% to ₹1,126 crore

Hindustan Unilever

HUL Q4 profit rises 21.4% on divestment gains boost, volume increases 6%

Hindustan Unilever

HUL Q4 result: Profit rises 21% to ₹2,994 cr, sales up 8% at ₹16,172 cr

market, stock market, investor, BSE, NSE

Q4 results today: HUL, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finserv among 64 firms on Apr 30

Topics : Adani Enterprises Adani Enterprise Ltd Q4 Results Company News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStock Market Holiday on Maharashtra DayDividend StocksHindustan Unilever Results PreviewGold and Silver Rate TodayStock Market Crash TodayQ4 Results TodayOnEMI Technology IPOPersonal Finance