Adani Green Energy Q2 profit grows 16% to ₹747 crore, income up 39%

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), part of the Adani Group, on Wednesday posted a 15.9 per cent rise in net profit to ₹747 crore for the second quarter ended September 2026, against a profit of ₹644 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The company's total income during the September 2026 quarter also grew 39 per cent to ₹4,520 crore from ₹3,249 crore recorded in the same period of the previous financial year.

The company said in a statement that the growth was driven by consistent capacity expansion, deployment of advanced renewable energy technologies and strong operating performance across all its sites.

For the six months ended September 2026, the company reported a 36 per cent rise in revenue from power supply to ₹6,088 crore. "The sale of energy increased by 32 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 25,747 million units in H1, backed by robust capacity addition of 4,083 MW, which grew by 24 per cent YoY," the company said.

The company said its operational capacity grew 24 per cent YoY to 20.8 gigawatts (GW) in the first half of the current financial year, putting it on track to achieve its 50 GW target by 2030. AGEL added 4,083 MW of greenfield capacity on a YoY basis, including 2,957 MW of solar capacity, 805 MW of wind capacity and 321 MW of solar-wind hybrid capacity in Khavda, Gujarat.