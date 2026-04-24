Adani Green Q4 results: Profit jumps 34% on higher sales, capacity growth
The green energy arm of billionaire Gautam Adani's group posted a consolidated profit of ₹3,420 crore ($362.8 million) for the quarter ended March 31, up from ₹383 crore a year ago
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India's Adani Green Energy reported an over 34 per cent jump in its fourth-quarter profit on Friday, driven by higher power sales and increased capacity utilisation.
The green energy arm of billionaire Gautam Adani's group posted a consolidated profit of ₹3,420 crore ($362.8 million) for the quarter ended March 31, up from ₹383 crore a year ago.
India is aggressively expanding renewable energy to meet its climate goals, including a target of 500 gigawatts of non-fossil capacity by 2030.
This has been benefitting Adani Green, which is seen as a bellwether for the sector.
The company's revenue from power supply increased 16 per cent to ₹3,094 crore, while energy sales jumped 34 per cent.
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Its mainstay power supply unit also posted a 20 per cent climb in its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization to ₹2,944 with margins unchanged at 91 per cent.
Overall revenue climbed nearly 14 per cent to ₹3,737 crore.
Adani Green's operational capacity rose 35 per cent during the fiscal year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 2:50 PM IST