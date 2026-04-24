Adani Green Q4 results: Profit jumps 34% on higher sales, capacity growth

India's Adani Green Energy reported an over 34 per cent jump in ​its fourth-quarter profit on Friday, ​driven by higher power sales and increased ‌capacity utilisation.

The green energy arm of billionaire Gautam Adani's group posted a consolidated profit of ₹3,420 crore ($362.8 million) for the quarter ended March 31, up from ₹383 crore a year ago.

India is aggressively expanding renewable energy to meet its ‌climate goals, including a target of 500 gigawatts of non-fossil capacity by 2030.

This has been benefitting Adani Green, which is seen as a bellwether for the sector.

The company's revenue from power ​supply increased 16 per cent to ₹3,094 crore, while energy sales jumped ‌34 per cent.

Its mainstay power supply unit also posted a 20 per cent ​climb ‌in its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization ‌to ₹2,944 with margins unchanged at 91 per cent.

Overall revenue climbed nearly ‌14 per cent to ​₹3,737 crore.

Adani Green's operational capacity rose 35 per cent during the fiscal year.