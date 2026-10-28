Wednesday, October 28, 2026 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Adani Ports Q2 profit rises 18% to ₹3,682 crore, raises FY27 guidance

Adani Ports Q2 profit rises 18% to ₹3,682 crore, raises FY27 guidance

Adani Ports reported an 18 per cent rise in Q2FY27 net profit to Rs 3,682 crore and 24 per cent revenue growth, prompting it to raise its FY27 revenue, Ebitda and capex guidance.

Adani Ports

Adani Ports reported an 18% rise in Q2 FY27 net profit to ₹3,682 crore and raised its full-year revenue, EBITDA and capex guidance following strong operational performance.

Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2026 | 6:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), part of the diversified Adani Group, on Wednesday posted an 18 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 3,682 crore for the second quarter ended September 2026, from Rs 3,120 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
 
The company also reported a 23 per cent jump in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) to Rs 6,807 crore. Total revenue of the company also rose 24 per cent to Rs 11,340 crore during the September quarter, compared with Rs 9,167 crore reported in the same period of the previous financial year.
 
 
“APSEZ’s ability to execute at scale with financial prudence enables us to pursue ambitious growth while leveraging balance-sheet strength and compounding cash flows," Ashwani Gupta, whole-time director and chief executive officer (CEO), said, adding that the company's earnings are anchored in the domestic ports business, while international ports, logistics and marine businesses are emerging as other growth engines.
 
The company said it had deployed Rs 30,346 crore in capex over the past two years, including higher-than-planned investments in the first half of the current financial year. "Strong H1 performance has led APSEZ to raise FY27 revenue and EBITDA guidance by Rs 1,000 crore each to Rs 44,000 – Rs 46,000 crore and Rs 26,000 – Rs 27,000 crore, respectively," it said.
 
APSEZ is accelerating its investment programme to deliver its FY31 ambition of Rs 91,500 crore in revenue and Rs 52,000 crore in Ebitda. The company has also raised its FY27 capex guidance by Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 15,000-17,000 crore.

Also Read

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Adani Enterprises Q2 profit drops 55% even as operating earnings surge 62%

Vedanta

Vedanta Q2 net profit jumps 151% to ₹6,202 crore, revenue rises 57%

Adani port, port, Port, Adani Group

Adani Ports Q2 result: Net profit rises 18% to ₹3,682 cr on higher revenues

BSE, stock market

Q2 results: Adani Enterprises, APSEZ, Hero MotoCorp, 141 more on Oct 28

TMB Bank | Image: Company's Website

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Q2 net profit rises 42% to record ₹451 crore

 
Revenue of the domestic ports business increased 13 per cent, supported by cargo growth and higher realisations. Cargo volume during the quarter stood at 118 million tonnes (mt), while the domestic ports’ capacity stood at 671 mt.
 
"The International Ports portfolio sustained its strong momentum, delivering record revenue and EBITDA of Rs 1,839 crore and Rs 878 crore respectively, with the EBITDA margin reaching a record 47.7 percent. Volumes increased to 24 MT from 10 MT in Q2 FY26," APSEZ said.
 
It added that the performance was led by the continued ramp-up of Colombo West International Terminal (CWIT) and Tanzania operations and contributions from NQXT Australia. CWIT handled 2 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) within the first 18 months of its operations.
 
The company also said its logistics business demonstrated a strong recovery from Q1FY27, which was impacted by the West Asia crisis. TEU volumes jumped 15 per cent to 167,453 TEUs in Q2FY27 from 145,310 TEUs in Q1FY27. Trucking revenue was up 28 per cent year-on-year.

More From This Section

City Union Bank

City Union Bank Q2 FY27 results: Net profit rises 26% to ₹416 crore

hindustan unilever

HUL Q2 results: Net profit rises 4% to ₹2,790 crore, volume growth at 7%

Hindustan Unilever

HUL Q2FY27 result: Net profit rises 4% to ₹2,790 crore; sales grow 15%

bajaj auto

Bajaj Auto Q2 net profit rises 62% to ₹3,436 cr on exports, EV sales

Larsen & Toubro

L&T Q2 profit jumps 33% to ₹5,202 cr, order inflow at ₹1.47 trillion

Topics : Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Adani Ports profit margins Adani Group Gautam Adani

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyJio Platforms Share PriceQ2 Results TodayMarket fall explainedMicrosoft's Voluntary Exit OfferCabinet approves 3% DA hikeGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2026 | 6:19 PM IST