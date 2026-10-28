Wednesday, October 28, 2026 | 01:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Adani Ports Q2 result: Net profit rises 18% to ₹3,682 cr on higher revenues

Adani Ports Q2 result: Net profit rises 18% to ₹3,682 cr on higher revenues

The consolidated net profit of the company stood at ₹3,120.20 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the company said in a regulatory filing

Adani port, port, Port, Adani Group

Total expenses in the period under review also increased to ₹7,252.7 crore, from ₹6,103.59 crore in the year-ago quarter | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2026 | 1:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Wednesday reported an 18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹3,682.44 crore for the quarter ended September 2026, driven by higher revenues from operations.

The consolidated net profit of the company stood at ₹3,120.20 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income in the July-September 2026-27 period increased to ₹11,609.77 crore, from ₹10,004.06 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses in the period under review also increased to ₹7,252.7 crore, from ₹6,103.59 crore in the year-ago quarter.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

BSE, stock market

Q2 results: Adani Enterprises, APSEZ, Hero MotoCorp, 141 more on Oct 28

Hindustan Unilever

HUL Q2FY27 result: Net profit rises 4% to ₹2,790 crore; sales grow 15%

bajaj auto

Bajaj Auto Q2 net profit rises 62% to ₹3,436 cr on exports, EV sales

Larsen & Toubro

L&T Q2 profit jumps 33% to ₹5,202 cr, order inflow at ₹1.47 trillion

Maruti Suzuki, Maruti Suzuki share price, Nifty Auto, passenger vehicle sales, PV growth, SUV demand, entry-level cars, auto stocks, Kharkhoda plant, market share gains, Goldman Sachs, Motilal Oswal, Nuvama Research, rural demand, El Nino impact, aut

Maruti Suzuki Q2 net profit falls 26.4% to ₹2,466 cr on higher costs

Topics : Q2 results Adani Ports Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Adani Port and SEZ APSEZ

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyJio Platforms Share PriceQ2 Results TodayMarket fall explainedMicrosoft's Voluntary Exit OfferPiramal Pharma ShareGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2026 | 1:55 PM IST