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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Adani Ports Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 9% to ₹3,308 crore

Adani Ports Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 9% to ₹3,308 crore

The company had logged a net profit of ₹3,023.10 crore in January-March 2024-25, as per a regulatory filing

Q4, Q4 results

For the March quarter, the firm's revenue from its ports ‌business, its biggest, climbed 30.5 per cent | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 2:33 PM IST

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Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Thursday reported 9.43 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,308.30 crore for March quarter FY26 on account of higher income.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 3,023.10 crore in January-March 2024-25, as per a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 11,489.45 crore from Rs 8,769.63 crore in the year-ago quarter. Expenses stood at Rs 7,937.66 crore as against Rs 5,382.13 crore.

In the entire FY26, net profit rose to Rs 12,782.03 crore from Rs 11,061.26 crore a year ago.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Adani Ports Adani Port and SEZ Q4 Results

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 2:20 PM IST

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