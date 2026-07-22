Adani Power Q1 results: Profit grows 47% to ₹4,867 crore as revenue rises

Adani Power Ltd on Wednesday reported a net profit of ₹4,867 crore for Q1 FY27, marking a 47 per cent increase from ₹3,305 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. The company's revenue rose 33 per cent to ₹19,322 crore from ₹14,573 crore in the same period last year. The company said its power generation during the quarter reached 31 billion units (BUs), while dispatch stood at 28.8 BUs. During the quarter, it acquired the 180-megawatt (MW) Churk thermal power plant, a 24 per cent equity stake in Jaiprakash Power Ventures, and an 11.49 per cent equity stake in Prayagraj Power Generation Company Ltd, as per the terms of the approved resolution plan for Jaiprakash Associates Ltd under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process.

"APL has consolidated firmly on the path to expand its portfolio to 45 GW, with rapid progress on ongoing projects and strong liquidity from current operations. As we expand our reach further with the acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates' stake in power assets, we are also diversifying into domestic and international hydropower projects and preparing ourselves to enter new opportunities in the nuclear power field," said S B Khyalia, chief executive officer of Adani Power Ltd.

The company said growth in power demand, higher operating capacity and power purchase agreement (PPA) tie-ups for previously untied capacity, such as the Butibori and Mutiara (Tuticorin) power plants, contributed to higher power sale volumes. Consolidated power sale volume increased 16.9 per cent to 28.8 BU in Q1 FY27 from 24.6 BU in Q1 FY26, it said in the exchange filing. Power sales under PPAs grew 30.3 per cent to 24.5 BU, while tariff realisation improved 8.5 per cent to ₹5.95 per unit.

APL also signed a 25-year power supply agreement with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd for the supply of 1,600 MW of power on a long-term basis from a 2x800 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant to be established on a design, build, finance, own and operate basis.

Its 1,320 MW Korba Phase-II Supercritical Thermal Power Project (USCTPP) is expected to be commissioned during the current year, while the 1,600 MW Mahan Phase-II USCTPP is scheduled for commercial operations in Q1 FY28. The 1,600 MW Raipur Phase-II and 1,600 MW Raigarh Phase-II USCTPPs have made progress, while execution has commenced for the 1,600 MW Mirzapur Greenfield USCTPP in Uttar Pradesh.

The company said environmental clearance had been received for 87 per cent of the upcoming capacity, while 56 per cent had already been tied up under long-term PPAs.