Wednesday, July 22, 2026 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Adani Power Q1 results: Profit grows 47% to ₹4,867 crore as revenue rises

Adani Power Q1 results: Profit grows 47% to ₹4,867 crore as revenue rises

Revenue rose 33% to Rs 19,322 crore in the June quarter as higher power demand, increased operating capacity and fresh PPAs boosted power sales and generation

Adani Green Energy, Adani Power

The company said its power generation during the quarter reached 31 billion units (BUs), while dispatch stood at 28.8 BUs | Photo: Bloomberg

Nandini Keshari
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Power Ltd on Wednesday reported a net profit of ₹4,867 crore for Q1 FY27, marking a 47 per cent increase from ₹3,305 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. The company's revenue rose 33 per cent to ₹19,322 crore from ₹14,573 crore in the same period last year.
 
The company said its power generation during the quarter reached 31 billion units (BUs), while dispatch stood at 28.8 BUs.
 
During the quarter, it acquired the 180-megawatt (MW) Churk thermal power plant, a 24 per cent equity stake in Jaiprakash Power Ventures, and an 11.49 per cent equity stake in Prayagraj Power Generation Company Ltd, as per the terms of the approved resolution plan for Jaiprakash Associates Ltd under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process.
 
 
"APL has consolidated firmly on the path to expand its portfolio to 45 GW, with rapid progress on ongoing projects and strong liquidity from current operations. As we expand our reach further with the acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates' stake in power assets, we are also diversifying into domestic and international hydropower projects and preparing ourselves to enter new opportunities in the nuclear power field," said S B Khyalia, chief executive officer of Adani Power Ltd.
 
The company said growth in power demand, higher operating capacity and power purchase agreement (PPA) tie-ups for previously untied capacity, such as the Butibori and Mutiara (Tuticorin) power plants, contributed to higher power sale volumes. Consolidated power sale volume increased 16.9 per cent to 28.8 BU in Q1 FY27 from 24.6 BU in Q1 FY26, it said in the exchange filing. Power sales under PPAs grew 30.3 per cent to 24.5 BU, while tariff realisation improved 8.5 per cent to ₹5.95 per unit.

Also Read

Orient Electric

Orient Electric Q1 result: Profit up 79.7% at ₹31.49 cr, revenue up 23.5%

HFCL logo

HFCL Q1 results: Consolidated profit at ₹245.64 crore, revenue doubles

stock market live, sensex today

Stock Market Close: Sensex drops 715 pts, Nifty ends at 23,996; PSU Bank, realty shares bleed

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts

Mahindra Holidays Q1 result: Net loss of ₹8.56 crore on higher costs

Eternal (formerly known as Zomato)

Eternal Q1 results: Consolidated net profit at ₹92 crore, misses estimates

 
APL also signed a 25-year power supply agreement with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd for the supply of 1,600 MW of power on a long-term basis from a 2x800 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant to be established on a design, build, finance, own and operate basis.
 
Its 1,320 MW Korba Phase-II Supercritical Thermal Power Project (USCTPP) is expected to be commissioned during the current year, while the 1,600 MW Mahan Phase-II USCTPP is scheduled for commercial operations in Q1 FY28. The 1,600 MW Raipur Phase-II and 1,600 MW Raigarh Phase-II USCTPPs have made progress, while execution has commenced for the 1,600 MW Mirzapur Greenfield USCTPP in Uttar Pradesh.
 
The company said environmental clearance had been received for 87 per cent of the upcoming capacity, while 56 per cent had already been tied up under long-term PPAs.
   

More From This Section

Adani Green Energy, Adani Power

Adani Power Q1FY27 result: Net profit jumps over 47% to ₹4,867 crore

CSB BAnk

CSB Bank Q1 result: Net profit rises 27% to ₹150 cr, revenue at ₹1,516 cr

Bharat coking coal

BCCL Q1 result: Net loss at ₹68 crore as revenue falls to ₹3,587 crore

Nestle India, Nestle

Nestle India net profit jumps 48.3% on strong performance in Q1FY27

Nestle, Nestle India

Nestle India Q1 result: Net profit jumps 48% to ₹958.68 cr, revenue up 25%

Topics : Adani Power Q1 results Power generation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Orient Electric Q1 ResultStocks to Watch TodayStock Market CrashAdani Power Q1 ResultsQ1 Results TodayHFCL Q1 Results US-Saudi Nuclear DealEternal Q1 ResultsUpcoming Q1 ResultsSemicon India 1.0 vs 2.0