Adani Power Q4 FY26 results: Net profit jumps 64% Y-o-Y to ₹4,271 crore
Profit before tax came in at ₹4,383.98 crore, while total expenses were ₹11,605.11 crore during the quarter
Akshita Singh New Delhi
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Adani Power on Wednesday reported a sharp rise in fourth-quarter earnings, with consolidated net profit increasing about 64 per cent year-on-year to ₹4,271.40 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared with ₹2,599.23 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income for the quarter stood at ₹15,989.09 crore, up from ₹14,535.60 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Profit before tax came in at ₹4,383.98 crore, while total expenses were ₹11,605.11 crore during the quarter, the company said in its exchange filing.
For the full financial year ended March 31, 2026, consolidated net profit stood at ₹12,971.08 crore, slightly higher than ₹12,749.61 crore reported in FY25.
Total income for the year was ₹57,865.28 crore, compared with ₹58,905.83 crore in the previous financial year.
The board also approved the reappointment of Managing Director Anil Sardana for a one-year term starting July 11, 2026, subject to shareholder approval. The company said its 30th Annual General Meeting will be held on June 25, 2026 via video conferencing.
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Topics : Adani Power Q4 Results Company News
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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 4:43 PM IST