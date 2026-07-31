Aditya Birla Capital posts 40% rise in Q1 profit, raises ₹4,000 crore

Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL) on Friday reported a 40 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,175 crore for the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1FY27), aided by growth across its lending, asset management and insurance businesses.

The group's lending portfolio, comprising its non-banking financial company (NBFC) and housing finance businesses, grew 32 per cent YoY to Rs 2.19 trillion as of June 30, 2026. Total assets under management (AUM) across its asset management, life insurance and health insurance businesses rose 36 per cent to Rs 7.53 trillion.

Aditya Birla Finance, the group's NBFC, saw disbursements rise 34 per cent YoY to Rs 21,201 crore, while AUM grew 28 per cent to Rs 1.67 trillion. Profit before tax rose 32 per cent to Rs 1,222 crore, while return on assets improved to 2.39 per cent from 2.25 per cent a year ago. The gross stage-3 ratio improved by 97 basis points to 1.30 per cent.

Aditya Birla Housing Finance reported a 39 per cent YoY rise in disbursements to Rs 7,515 crore, while AUM surged 50 per cent to Rs 51,833 crore. Profit before tax nearly doubled to Rs 300 crore from Rs 153 crore a year ago, while gross stage-3 assets declined to 0.41 per cent from 0.63 per cent.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC reported a 12 per cent increase in profit after tax to Rs 309 crore. Quarterly average mutual fund AUM rose 6 per cent YoY to Rs 4.28 trillion, while equity AUM increased 10 per cent to Rs 1.99 trillion.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance reported a 20 per cent rise in individual first-year premium to Rs 952 crore, while group new business premium jumped 74 per cent to Rs 1,281 crore. Its net value of new business (VNB) margin improved by 756 basis points to 15.1 per cent, while absolute net VNB more than doubled to Rs 167 crore.

Aditya Birla Health Insurance's gross written premium rose 50 per cent YoY to Rs 2,196 crore. Its standalone health insurance market share increased by 200 basis points to 16.2 per cent, while the combined ratio improved to 106 per cent from 107 per cent a year ago.

During the quarter, ABCL raised Rs 4,000 crore through a preferential allotment of shares, including Rs 2,880 crore from promoter Grasim Industries, Rs 200 crore from promoter group entity Suryaja Investment Pte Ltd and Rs 920 crore from the International Finance Corporation (IFC). The company said 87.5 per cent of the proceeds would be used to fund the growth of its NBFC business.