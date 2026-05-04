Aditya Birla Capital Q4 FY26 results: Net profit jumps 31% to ₹1,129 crore

Aditya Birla Capital on Monday reported a 31 per cent growth in consolidated profit at ₹1,129 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31 on higher interest income.

The financial services company had profit attributable to owners of the company from total operations on consolidated basis at ₹865 crore in the January-March period of 2024-25.

Interest income rose to ₹5,516 crore during the March quarter of FY26, from ₹4,481 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Total revenue from operations rose to ₹13,459 crore at the end of March quarter of 2025-26 fiscal, from ₹12,214 crore in the March quarter of FY25.

For the full FY26 fiscal, Aditya Birla Capital reported a consolidated profit of ₹3,764 crore, a 13 per cent rise against ₹3,332 crore in FY25.

Total revenues in FY26 stood at ₹45,509 crore, up from ₹40,590 crore in FY25.

Shares of Aditya Birla Capital closed at ₹348.10, up 0.80 per cent over previous close on BSE.