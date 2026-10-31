Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Q2 profit more than doubles to ₹53 crore

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) on Saturday reported a twofold increase in consolidated net profit at ₹53.05 crore for September quarter FY27.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹23.44 crore during July-September FY26, according to a regulatory filing from ABFRL.

Revenue from operations rose to ₹2,265.61 crore from ₹2,037.90 crore earlier.

Total expenses of ABFRL, which handles Pantaloons and Style Up, along with a host of ethnic brands, were at ₹2,224.99 crore, up 9.71 per cent in the second quarter of FY27.

Total income, including other income, was up 11.48 per cent to ₹2,295.42 crore in Q2 FY27.

Last year, the Aditya Birla Group demerged its Madura business into a separately listed entity, Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited (ABLBL), effective from May 1, 2025.

ABLBL has its lifestyle brands business as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Peter England, Simon Carter and youth western wear brands such as American Eagle. It also has a sportswear brand, Reebok, for which it has a long-term licensing agreement for the Indian market.

ABFRL has its retail business under Pantaloons and Style Up, along with a host of ethnic brands, which it owns, such as Designer-led brands of Sabyasachi, Shantnu & Nikhil, House of Masaba and Tarun Tahiliani. It has premium ethnic wear brands, including Jaypore, Tasva & TCNS.