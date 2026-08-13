Aditya Birla Real Estate's Q1 loss widens to ₹39 cr as total expenses rise

Aditya Birla Real Estate Limited (ABREL) reported a loss (attributable to owners of the company) of ~38.55 crore in the first quarter of financial year 2027 (Q1FY27), compared with a loss of ~25.47 crore in Q1FY26.

The Mumbai-based firm’s revenue from operations during the quarter stood at ~188.85 crore, up 29.74 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Its total expenses stood at ~287.34 crore, up 38.11 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by a 3.66 times jump in finance cost and a 61.46 per cent increase in other expenditure.

Seqentially, revenue increased 128.60 per cent. Its profit in Q4FY26 stood at ~10.84 crore.

ABREL’s bookings during the quarter under review stood at ~329 crore, down 22.13 per cent Y-o-Y. Its collections, however, grew 31 per cent Y-o-Y to ~713 crore.

The realtor's net leasing income from its commercial real estate assets grew 27 per cent Y-o-Y to ~34.8 crore.

Net debt as of June 2026 was at ~3,438 crore.

ABREL’s current portfolio includes projects with a revenue potential of ~73,900 crore across the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR), Pune, Bengaluru, and the National Capital Region (NCR).

The company, on Thursday, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Birla Estates entered into the Navi Mumbai market with the redevelopment of a housing society in Vashi, undertaken jointly with an affiliate of Priyanka Group, a Navi Mumbai-based developer. The project has a total revenue potential of approximately ~2,600 crore.

Earlier this month, ABREL completed the sale and transfer of its pulp and paper undertaking Century Pulp and Paper to ITC.

The transaction was structured as a slump sale for ~3,498 crore, subject to adjustments. The company noted that the deal is a strategic portfolio realignment to focus on real estate, enhance capital allocation and operational clarity, and unlock long-term shareholder value.