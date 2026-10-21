Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q2FY27 profit falls 8.4% to ₹221 crore

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC on Wednesday reported a 8.4 per cent decline in net profit at ₹221 crore for September quarter FY27.

The company posted a net profit of ₹241.32 crore for the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations increased 5 per cent year-on-year to ₹484 crore in the September quarter, the asset management firm said in a stock exchange filing.

Total expenses increased 21 per cent to ₹230 crore in the quarter under review from ₹191 crore a year ago.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC reported its Quarterly Average Assets Under Management (QAAUM) at ₹4.42 lakh crore as of September 2026, marking a growth of 4 per cent year-on-year.

Shares of the company closed 0.57 per cent lower at ₹954.10 apiece on the BSE.