Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q4 PAT falls 18% to ₹187 crore, revenue up

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC on Thursday reported 18 per cent year-on-year decline in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs187 crore for the three months ended March 2026.

The company had posted a PAT of ₹228 crore in the fourth quarter of the preceding fiscal year.

Revenue from operations rose 7 per cent to ₹458.2 crore in the quarter under review from ₹429 crore a year ago, the asset management firm said in a filing to stock exchanges.

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of ₹25.50 per equity share of ₹5 each for financial year ended March 31, 2026, subject to shareholders' approval.

The dividend, if approved by the shareholders, will be paid within 30 days from the conclusion of Annual General Meeting. The company said the record date for determining shareholder eligibility will be intimated separately after approval.

In full financial year FY26, the company's PAT rose 5 per cent year-on-year to Rs975.1 crore and revenue from operations jumped 10 per cent to ₹1,845 crore.

ABSL AMC is one of the leading asset management companies in the country with quarterly average assets under management of ₹4.36 lakh crore as of March 2026.

Shares of the company were trading 2.47 per cent higher at ₹1,044.24 apiece on the BSE.