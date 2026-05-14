Air India pulls Singapore Airlines profit down 57.4% to $929.4 mn in FY26

Singapore Airlines on Thursday said mounting losses at Air India sharply dragged down its 2025-26 (FY26) net profit, with the airline pointing to “challenging operating conditions and heightened geopolitical uncertainty” affecting the Tata Group-owned carrier.

Singapore Airlines’ net profit declined 57.4 per cent year-on-year to $929.4 million in FY26 from $2.18 billion a year earlier.

However, Singapore Airlines’ core operations remained strong during the year. The carrier posted a 39 per cent rise in operating profit to $1.86 billion in FY26 from nearly $1.34 billion in the previous year.

Singapore Airlines, which owns 25.1 per cent of Air India, said its “share of losses” from the Indian airline stood at $742 million during FY26.

Based on this disclosure, Air India’s total FY26 losses can be inferred at around $2.96 billion (about Rs 28,337 crore). However, the figure remains indicative because such accounting can include merger-related adjustments, valuation changes, and other non-cash items that may not fully reflect Air India’s standalone net loss.

Even with those caveats, the implied FY26 losses are dramatically higher than Air India Group’s reported FY25 net loss of Rs 10,859 crore.

Singapore Airlines said the fall in its net profit was “primarily due to the absence” of the one-time non-cash accounting gain of $861.9 million recognised after the completion of the Air India-Vistara merger in November 2024. It also said the “swing from a share of profits of associated companies last year to a loss this year” was because the group accounted for Air India’s full-year losses in FY26, compared to only four months in the previous financial year.

Singapore Airlines also said the carrying value of its investment in Air India stood at about $891 million as of March 31, 2026. The airline said management had assessed there were “indicators of impairment” in the investment, triggered by “challenging operating conditions and heightened geopolitical uncertainty”.

Despite the losses, Singapore Airlines reiterated its commitment to Air India, calling the investment a “core component” of its “long-term multi-hub strategy”.

"This strategic investment provides the (Singapore Airlines) Group with a direct stake in one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing aviation markets, complementing its Singapore hub and strengthening its long-term growth," it said.

Singapore Airlines said it is working closely with its partner Tata Sons to support Air India’s multi-year transformation programme. "Air India faces headwinds such as industry-wide supply chain constraints, airspace restrictions, constraints on operations to its key Middle East markets, and elevated jet fuel prices," it added.

"Nonetheless, it continues to make progress in its fleet renewal and aircraft retrofit programme, initiatives to elevate the end-to-end customer experience, and improve its operational performance," Singapore Airlines noted.

From May 4, Singapore Airlines and Air India added one domestic and 20 international destinations to their codeshare arrangement, taking the total number of codeshare destinations between the two carriers to 82 across 27 countries and territories.