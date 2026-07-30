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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Ajanta Pharma Q1 result: PAT rises 31% to ₹334 cr on strong India, US sales

Ajanta Pharma Q1 result: PAT rises 31% to ₹334 cr on strong India, US sales

The drugmaker reported robust first-quarter earnings as revenue from branded generics in India and generic medicines in the US recorded strong double-digit growth

Ajanta Pharma

Photo: Twitter @AjantaPharmaLtd

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 3:30 PM IST

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Ajanta Pharma Ltd on Thursday reported a 31 per cent rise in profit after tax to ₹334 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹255 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, Ajanta Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations grew 25 per cent to ₹1,626 crore in the first quarter against ₹1,303 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Branded generics revenue in India increased 24 per cent to ₹509 crore from ₹409 crore a year ago, the company said.

US generic revenue jumped 57 per cent to ₹487 crore compared to ₹310 crore in the year-ago period, it noted.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Ajanta Pharma Q1 results pharmaceutical firms Pharmaceutical companies

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 3:30 PM IST

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