Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Q1 results: Net profit rises 16% to ₹191 crore
The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹164.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal
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Battery maker Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd on Monday reported a 16 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax at ₹ 190.94 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026, on the back of strong sales growth.
The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹164.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at ₹ 4,214.54 crore as against ₹3,401.08 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at ₹3,979.41 crore as compared to ₹3,190.66 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.
Lead acid batteries and allied products segment clocked revenue of ₹4,005.24 crore in the first quarter as against ₹3,279.79 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.
New energy business reported a robust growth in revenue at ₹209.3 crore, up from ₹121.29 crore in the first quarter of last fiscal, the filing said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 2:30 PM IST