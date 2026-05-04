India's Ambuja Cements reported a nearly threefold jump ​in its fourth-quarter profit on ​Monday, helped by tax gains and ‌record cement sales volumes.

The Adani Group-owned cement maker posted a profit after tax of ₹1,644 crore ($173.06 million) for the quarter ended March 31, up nearly threefold from a year earlier.

Cement sales volumes increased 10 per cent year-on-year to 19.9 ‌million metric tons, the company's highest-ever quarterly volume, supported by infrastructure-led demand.

The company booked a tax credit of roughly ₹1,460 crore in the March quarter, boosting bottom-line growth.

Revenue ​from operations rose 5.5 per cent to ₹6,972 crore in ‌the reported quarter, driven by stronger volumes and improved ​pricing.

India's cement ‌demand grew about 6-7 per cent year-on-year in the ‌March quarter, supported by infrastructure spending, though demand moderated toward the ‌end of ​the quarter, ​analysts at HDFC Securities said.