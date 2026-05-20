Apollo Hospitals posts 36% jump in Q4 net profit to Rs 529 crore

Leading hospital chain Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (AHEL) has posted a 36 per cent rise in consolidated net profit during the fourth quarter of FY26 to ₹529 crore, compared to ₹390 crore in Q4FY25.

The company said the rise was mainly driven by sustained operational momentum and resilient demand across healthcare services. During the period under review, its revenue also witnessed an 18 per cent jump to ₹6,605 crore, against ₹5,592 crore in Q4FY25.

During the entire financial year FY26, the company’s consolidated net profit stood at ₹1,942 crore, up 34 per cent compared to ₹1,446 crore in FY25. Its revenue also rose 16 per cent to ₹25,229 crore, compared to ₹21,794 crore in FY25. Its consolidated Ebitda grew 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹3,769 crore, against ₹3,022 crore in FY25.

“Our revenue of ₹25,229 crore reflects the enduring trust that patients and their families continue to place in Apollo. Across our core segments — healthcare services, diagnostics and retail health, and digital and pharmacy — we delivered steady, broad-based growth, supported by the strength of our integrated healthcare model,” said Prathap C Reddy, chairman, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

“The proposed demerger of the company’s pharmacy and digital health businesses is a strategic step towards enabling sharper focus, accelerated growth, and long-term value creation. Subject to the completion of regulatory and stakeholder processes, the new entity is progressing towards a potential listing by Q4 FY27,” he added.

The firm’s Ebitda for the fourth quarter of FY26 stood at ₹1,011 crore, against ₹770 crore in Q4FY25. This was after Apollo 24/7 costs of ₹96 crore in the quarter (including a ₹23 crore non-cash employee stock ownership plan charge), versus ₹160 crore in Q4FY25. The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹10 per equity share for FY26.

“I am particularly pleased that Apollo HealthCo reported its first full year of profitability while continuing to scale its pharmacy and digital health operations. This reflects our commitment to building a more connected and accessible healthcare ecosystem, where care increasingly extends beyond hospitals into homes and communities,” said Reddy.

Apollo HealthCo revenue stood at ₹10,808 crore, against ₹9,093 crore in FY25, posting growth of 19 per cent Y-o-Y. Its profit after tax stood at ₹324 crore, against ₹47 crore in FY25.