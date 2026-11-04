Apollo Hospitals Q2 net profit rises 32% to ₹630 crore; revenue up 23%

Leading hospital chain Apollo Hospitals Enterprises (AHEL) has posted a 32 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹630 crore during the second quarter of 2026-27 (Q2FY27), versus ₹477 crore during the same period last financial year.

Its consolidated revenue grew 23 per cent to ₹7,615 crore, compared to ₹6,189 crore in Q2FY26. Its consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) grew by 29 per cent to ₹1,191 crore, as against ₹924 crore in Q2 last financial year.

“All the three segments have done well. We have seen good growth in hospitals, mainly in specialities like cardiac, onco, gastro and ortho. International patients also grew by 37 per cent owing to a rebound from Bangladesh, as well as good flow from Africa and Europe,” said Krishnan Akhileswaran, chief dinancial officer, AHEL.

Apollo’s healthcare services revenue was ₹3,900 crore in Q2FY27 versus ₹3,169 crore a year ago, posting a growth of 23 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Ebitda was at ₹937 crore against ₹780 crore in Q2FY26, up 20 per cent Y-o-Y. Its net profit was ₹486 crore versus ₹408 crore in Q2FY26, up 19 per cent.

“The performance in this quarter was supported by revenue growth driven by a robust volume increase in Congo T Specialties. I am encouraged by the progress we are making across our businesses and the contribution each one of our hospitals is making to the Group,” said Prathap C Reddy, founder and chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group.

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was seen at ₹43.71 per share in Q2FY27.

Overall occupancy was at 73 per cent in Q2FY27, while established units' occupancy was at 76 per cent. Healthcare services EBITDA was higher by 20 per cent at Rs 937 crore in Q2FY27. It has lined up an overall expansion pipeline of 5,800 capacity beds and 4,700 census beds over the next five years, for which the balance capex of Rs 7,100 crore will be funded through internal accruals, a statement said.

AHLL, its diagnostic and retail business, saw revenue grow by 20 per cent YoY in Q2FY27. Diagnostics business revenue grew by 24 per cent YoY in Q2FY27. Under the HealthCo segment, 222 more stores were added, taking the total number of stores to 222. Its GMV grew 27 per cent to Rs 571 crore in Q2FY27, over Rs 450 crore in Q2FY26.

"We are progressing with the ramp-up of our hospitals at Financial District, Hyderabad; Sonarpur, Kolkata; and Sarjapur, Bengaluru, which was commissioned in Q1 FY27. Our Gurugram facility remains on track for commissioning in Q3 FY27," Reddy said.