Apollo Tyres Q1 results: Net profit jumps multi-fold to ₹349 crore

Apollo Tyres on Thursday reported a multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit at ₹348.87 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026 on the back of low base effect and strong sales across market segments.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹12.88 crore a year ago, which included the net impact after tax of restructuring and impairment of the Netherlands plant amounting to ₹273 crore, Apollo Tyres said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations in the first quarter this fiscal stood at ₹7,397.79 crore as against ₹6,560.76 crore a year ago. Total expenses were higher at ₹7,012.03 crore as compared to ₹6,171.15 crore.

Commenting on the company's performance in the first quarter, Chairman, Onkar Kanwar said: "We delivered healthy revenue growth during the quarter, supported by robust demand across market segments and sustained high-capacity utilisation across our manufacturing network." He further said,"While we remain mindful of the evolving macroeconomic environment, we are well-positioned to capitalise on growth opportunities while maintaining our emphasis on value creation." Apollo Tyres said its Chief Financial Officer, Gaurav Kumar has resigned from the company and the board, and the company is in the process of appointing a new CFO.