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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Asian Paints Q1 result: Net profit surges to ₹1,539 crore, revenue up 18%

Asian Paints Q1 result: Net profit surges to ₹1,539 crore, revenue up 18%

Shares of ‌the company were up as much as 4.7% to ₹2,864, their highest level since January

Brokerages view on Asian Paints: Paint industry behemoth Asian Paints reported a weak set of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1 FY25). The muted performance was on account of the heatwave, elections and an unfavourable product

The results ‌come after the company's chairman, R. Seshasayee, warned in the most recent annual report about the impact of ‌geopolitical events

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 3:39 PM IST

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India's Asian Paints on Wednesday posted a higher first-quarter profit that beat analysts' estimates, ​as sharp price hikes helped the country's ​largest paint maker offset high raw material costs.
 
Shares of ‌the company were up as much as 4.7 per cent to ₹2,864, their highest level since January.
 
Indian paint makers including Asian Paints have been facing costs due to high crude oil prices, which add to their raw material costs. This has prompted the company to raise prices by about 12 per cent earlier this month to protect margins.
 
Volume growth in its key domestic ‌decorative business, a metric closely watched by investors amid concerns over price hikes, was 9 per cent higher from last year.
 
 
The company reported a consolidated profit of ₹1,539 crore ($161 million) for the June quarter, surpassing analysts' estimates of ₹1,202 crore, while revenue from operations rose 18 per cent ​and total expenses jumped nearly 14 per cent from a year ago.

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The Indian paints ‌industry is facing tougher competition following the entry of Grasim Industries' Birla Opus, adding pressure on ​pricing ‌and market share despite price hikes by incumbent players.
 
The results ‌come after the company's chairman, R. Seshasayee, warned in the most recent annual report about the impact of ‌geopolitical events.
 
"The ​recent escalation ​in West Asia has created significant inflationary pressures in raw materials, particularly through crude oil-linked inputs," Seshasayee ‌had said.
 

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Topics : Q1 results Asian Paints Asian Paints quarter figures

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 3:39 PM IST

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