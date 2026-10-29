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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Asian Paints Q2 net profit rises 7.45% to ₹1,068 crore, revenue up 17%

Asian Paints Q2 net profit rises 7.45% to ₹1,068 crore, revenue up 17%

Asian Paints reported a 7.45 per cent rise in Q2FY27 net profit to ₹1,068 crore, supported by strong decorative paint sales, despite raw material inflation and supply constraints.

Brokerages view on Asian Paints: Paint industry behemoth Asian Paints reported a weak set of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1 FY25). The muted performance was on account of the heatwave, elections and an unfavourable product

Asian Paints reported a 7.45% rise in net profit to ₹1,068 crore in Q2FY27, supported by strong decorative paint sales and international growth despite raw material inflation and supply constraints.

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2026 | 6:54 PM IST

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Asian Paints’ net profit grew 7.45 per cent to ₹1,068 crore in the July-September quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2FY27), despite a seasonally softer period. 
 
The company said in its release that the decoratives business in India saw strong volume growth of 6.4 per cent and value growth of 14.5 per cent in the quarter. 
 
India’s largest paint maker reported net sales of ₹9,977 crore, up 16.94 per cent from the previous year. International sales increased by 29.5 per cent to ₹1,095.6 crore, on the back of strong growth registered across all regions, the company said in its earnings release. 
 
Asian Paints took another round of staggered price increases in the decorative business, to counter sustained raw material inflation. 
 
 
Profit before interest, depreciation and tax (PBIDT) stood at ₹1,847 crore, up 6.12 per cent in the July-September quarter. 

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Brokerages view on Asian Paints: Paint industry behemoth Asian Paints reported a weak set of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1 FY25). The muted performance was on account of the heatwave, elections and an unfavourable product

Asian Paints Q2FY27 result: Profit rises 7.5% to ₹1,068 cr, sales grow 17%

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The industrial coatings business continued its impressive run, with a value growth of 31.8 per cent, the company said. 
 
“We delivered a resilient performance in Q2, a seasonally softer quarter, sustaining the momentum of the last few quarters. Overall, the domestic coatings business grew by 16.4 per cent, with a volume growth of 6.8 per cent,” said Amit Syngle, managing director and chief executive officer of Asian Paints. 
 
The international business grew 29.5 per cent, with strong performance across all regions, he added. 
 
“West Asian region also registered robust growth despite servicing challenges posed by the ongoing geopolitical situation. In home décor, we saw improved scale in part of the business and we continue to take steps to strengthen its overall performance trajectory,” Syngle said. 
 
He said that the operating environment this year has been marked by sharp raw material inflation and material availability constraints, driven by geopolitical disruptions, which impacted the second quarter performance.
 
“We calibrated price increases and absorbed part of the cost inflation to protect consumer demand in this challenging environment, resulting in standalone Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) margins of 17.1 per cent in a quarter that typically has a lower mix and margin profile,” he added. With inflationary pressures showing little sign of easing, Asian Paints is implementing a further round of staggered price increases in the coatings business, while intensifying its cost-efficiency initiatives, Syngle said. 
 
“During the quarter, we commissioned Phase-I of our VAE (vinyl acetate-ethylene) manufacturing facility at Dahej, a significant milestone in our backward integration journey. This is a strategic investment in our long-term leadership: it expands our ability to deliver strongly differentiated product propositions and strengthens our cost competitiveness. As we enter the festive season, we remain focused on brand building, innovation and service-led differentiation to sustain the growth momentum,” he said. 

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Topics : Asian Paints Paint brands Company News profit margins

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First Published: Oct 29 2026 | 6:54 PM IST