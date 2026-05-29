Asian Paints Q4 results: Net profit rises 69% to ₹1,172 cr on strong demand

Asian Paints, India's largest paint-maker by market share, beat quarterly profit estimates on Friday, helped by domestic volume growth in its ​core decorative paints segment.

Consolidated net profit rose 69 per cent to ​₹1,172 crore ($123.1 million) for the quarter ended March 31, topping the ‌LSEG-compiled analysts' average estimate of ₹1,116 crore.

Shares of the company were up 1.7 per cent at ₹2,718 after the results.

Indian paint makers have raised prices this year to offset higher crude-linked raw material costs, while volatility in petrochemical supplies due to tensions in the Middle East has pressured production and margins.

"The external environment remains fluid, with the West Asia conflict contributing to near-term uncertainty in demand," Asian Paints MD and CEO Amit Syngle said in a statement.

Last month, Macquarie dealer checks showed Asian Paints had ‌raised prices by 3 per cent to 5 per cent effective May, following an earlier 6 per cent to 8 per cent hike, with peers following suit. The company has not confirmed the hikes.

Revenue from sales grew nearly 11 per cent to ₹9,229 crore. Asian Paints derives nearly 90 per cent of its revenue from domestic decorative paints, which are largely used by retail consumers for household painting.

The domestic decorative business posted volume growth of 12.4 per cent ​and value growth of 10.2 per cent for the reported quarter.

The profit before depreciation, interest, tax, other income, ‌and exceptional items (PBDIT) margin improved to 19.4 per cent from 17.2 per cent a year earlier.

Asian Paints is the last among Indian paint makers to report earnings, ​following smaller ‌rivals Berger Paints, Kansai Nerolac and JSW Dulux, all of which reported higher profits.

Earlier ‌this month, JSW Dulux CEO Rajiv Rajgopal warned of possible near-term softness in demand. The company is also expanding its mid-market presence and targeting mass ‌urban ​consumers amid uncertainty ​linked to the Middle East conflict.

Analysts have said higher raw material inflation in March and April could pressure industry margins in the ‌first quarter of fiscal ​2027.