Friday, May 29, 2026 | 03:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Asian Paints Q4 results: Net profit rises 69% to ₹1,172 cr on strong demand

Asian Paints Q4 results: Net profit rises 69% to ₹1,172 cr on strong demand

Consolidated net profit rose 69 per cent to ₹1,172 crore ($123.1 million) for the ​quarter ended March 31, topping ‌analysts' ​expectations of ‌₹1,116 crore

Asianpaints

The domestic decorative business posted volume growth of 12.4 per cent ​and value growth of 10.2 per cent for the reported quarter (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 2:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Asian Paints, India's largest paint-maker by market share, beat quarterly profit estimates on Friday, helped by domestic volume growth in its ​core decorative paints segment.
 
Consolidated net profit rose 69 per cent to ​₹1,172 crore ($123.1 million) for the quarter ended March 31, topping the ‌LSEG-compiled analysts' average estimate of ₹1,116 crore.
 
Shares of the company were up 1.7 per cent at ₹2,718 after the results.
 
Indian paint makers have raised prices this year to offset higher crude-linked raw material costs, while volatility in petrochemical supplies due to tensions in the Middle East has pressured production and margins.
 
 
"The external environment remains fluid, with the West Asia conflict contributing to near-term uncertainty in demand," Asian Paints MD and CEO Amit Syngle said in a statement.

Also Read

Stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off 700 pts from day's high, Nifty below 23,800; cement, oil & gas weigh

Hitachi Energy, Hitachi Energy India (Photo: Company Website)

Valuations factor in strong growth opportunities for Hitachi Energypremium

ITC limited

ITC stock nears 52-week low; slips 8% in 1 month, down 21% thus far in 2026

Venkatraman Narayanan, MD, Happiest Minds

Happiest Minds Q4 result: Net profit jumps 80% to ₹61 crore; revenue up 11%

Ashok Leyland share price today

Ashok Leyland down 3.5% despite solid Q4; experts see margin pressure ahead

 
Last month, Macquarie dealer checks showed Asian Paints had ‌raised prices by 3 per cent to 5 per cent effective May, following an earlier 6 per cent to 8 per cent hike, with peers following suit. The company has not confirmed the hikes.
 
Revenue from sales grew nearly 11 per cent to ₹9,229 crore. Asian Paints derives nearly 90 per cent of its revenue from domestic decorative paints, which are largely used by retail consumers for household painting.
 
The domestic decorative business posted volume growth of 12.4 per cent ​and value growth of 10.2 per cent for the reported quarter.
 
The profit before depreciation, interest, tax, other income, ‌and exceptional items (PBDIT) margin improved to 19.4 per cent from 17.2 per cent a year earlier.
 
Asian Paints is the last among Indian paint makers to report earnings, ​following smaller ‌rivals Berger Paints, Kansai Nerolac and JSW Dulux, all of which reported higher profits.
 
Earlier ‌this month, JSW Dulux CEO Rajiv Rajgopal warned of possible near-term softness in demand. The company is also expanding its mid-market presence and targeting mass ‌urban ​consumers amid uncertainty ​linked to the Middle East conflict.
 
Analysts have said higher raw material inflation in March and April could pressure industry margins in the ‌first quarter of fiscal ​2027.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Venkatraman Narayanan, MD, Happiest Minds

Happiest Minds Q4 result: Net profit jumps 80% to ₹61 crore; revenue up 11%

Alkem Laboratories

Alkem Q4 profit falls 23% on one-off hit; sees strong FY27 pipeline

Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus

Zydus eyes Q4 FY27 US launch for liver disease drug after FDA review

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland posts record Q4 profit of ₹1,405 crore on strong demand

GMR Airports

GMR Airports Q4 FY26 result: Net profit at ₹400, revenue rises 36%

Topics : Q4 Results Asian Paints Asian Paints Berger Paints Company News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2026 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMRF Stock ValuationQ4 Results TodayUS Iran Peace DealIMD Weather UpdateITC Stocks TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance