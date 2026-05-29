Asian Paints Q4FY26 profit jumps 69.3% on strong demand, margin expansion

Asian Paints’ net profit attributable to the owners of the company grew 69.3 per cent to Rs 1172.1 crore in the March quarter of financial year 2026 (Q4FY26) as the year ago quarter had an exceptional item of ₹183 crore. The company said in its release that the decorative business (India) saw strong volume growth of 12.4 per cent and value growth of 10.2 per cent in the quarter. India’s largest paint maker reported net sales of ₹9,246.7 crore, up 10.6 per cent from the previous year. International sales increased by 11 per cent to ₹888.1 crore, led by units in Sri Lanka, Egypt and the UAE. Profit before interest, depreciation and tax was ₹1,983.2 crore, up 44.1 per cent.

The company said that the strong growth in its industrial coatings business helped the overall coatings business, which pushed up volume growth by 12.7 per cent and value growth by 11 per cent.

“Q4FY26 performance was a quarter of all-round performance, with double-digit volume and value growth and margin expansion,” said Amit Syngle, managing director and chief executive officer of Asian Paints, in its earnings release.

“The international portfolio continued to deliver resilient growth with improved profitability despite volatility in select markets. The Home Décor business, though muted, continued to gain traction through our Beautiful Homes Store network spread across 20 states in India,” he added.

He explained that, at an overall business level, margins improved through cost discipline aided by material deflation and operational efficiencies, even as the paints major continued to invest in long-term growth drivers.

In his outlook, Syngle said, “The external environment remains fluid, with the West Asia conflict contributing to near-term uncertainty in demand. However, supported by strong fundamentals and execution discipline, we remain resilient to navigate this volatility and sustain our performance.”