Aster DM Quality Care Q2 net profit more than doubles to ₹262 crore

Integrated healthcare service provider Aster DM Quality Care's consolidated net profit grew more than twofold year-on-year to ₹262 crore for the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY27). Revenue from operations also grew twofold to ₹2,829 crore.

The company also said Q2FY27 marked its first full quarter as Aster DM Quality Care, following the successful merger of Aster DM Healthcare and Quality Care India.

The increase in profit was driven by higher patient volumes, improved occupancy, growth in medical value travel (MVT), greater clinical complexity and a favourable payor mix.

The results were announced during market hours. The company’s shares fell 0.9 per cent, ending the day’s trade at ₹712.9 apiece on the BSE.

Azad Moopen, executive chairman, said: “Looking ahead, we remain focused on expanding our healthcare network, including progressing the Aster Trivandrum project towards commissioning, while continuing to invest in clinical talent, advanced infrastructure and technology. Our priority remains delivering better patient outcomes, strengthening operational excellence and creating sustainable long-term value for all stakeholders.”

Varun Khanna, managing director and group CEO, said: “During the quarter, we served 2.2 million patients, a 12 per cent year-on-year growth and our occupancy improved by 335 bps to 68 per cent, reflecting improved utilisation. We witnessed encouraging growth across complex clinical procedures, with robotic surgeries, kidney transplants and joint replacements growing by approximately 39 per cent, 31 per cent and 29 per cent, respectively.”

The company also stated that medical value travel (MVT) volume grew 31 per cent year-on-year, despite a challenging external environment.

The company said it made significant advances in clinical capabilities during the quarter, with several complex and specialised procedures performed across its network. The exchange of clinical expertise and best practices across the combined platform enabled Care Banjara in Hyderabad to perform its first adaptive deep brain stimulation procedure for Parkinson’s disease management. Aster Medcity in Kochi performed Kerala’s first liquid nitrogen cryoablation for breast fibroadenomas, offering a minimally invasive, breast-tissue-preserving treatment option.

The company also strengthened its specialised care offerings with the launch of three Centres of Excellence: the Arise Robotic Spine Institute at Aster CMI, Bengaluru; the Care Cancer Institute at Ramkrishna Care, Raipur; and the Fetal Medicine Centre of Excellence at Aster Medcity, Kochi.

Higher volumes, greater clinical complexity and a favourable payor mix drove revenue growth of 19 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,829 crore, while normalised PAT grew 34 per cent to ₹281 crore, translating into a PAT margin of 10 per cent.

Going forward, the company said it would focus on expanding its CONGO (Cardiac Sciences, Oncology, Neurosciences, Gastroenterology and Orthopaedics) and other high-end specialties, augmenting capacity across geographies, strengthening clinical talent and improving access to quality healthcare while unlocking the potential of its combined network.