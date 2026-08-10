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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / AstraZeneca Pharma India Q1 results: Profit drops 32% to ₹37.93 crore

AstraZeneca Pharma India Q1 results: Profit drops 32% to ₹37.93 crore

The company had posted a profit after tax of ₹55.83 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal year

AstraZeneca

Revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at ₹682.79 crore as against ₹526.31 crore in the corresponding period a year ago | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

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AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd on Monday reported a 32 per cent decline in profit after tax at ₹37.93 crore in the June quarter, impacted by higher expenses.

The company had posted a profit after tax of ₹55.83 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal year, AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd (AZPIL) said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at ₹682.79 crore as against ₹526.31 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, it added.

Total expenses during the quarter were higher at ₹641.03 crore as compared to ₹462.49 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

 

During the quarter, the company said it strengthened its portfolio through key regulatory approvals, expanded scientific engagement through targeted capability-building initiatives and advanced strategic partnerships that support earlier diagnosis and broader access.

"The growth and momentum in the first quarter reflects the strength of our portfolio and focus on expanding access to serve more patients in India," AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd Country President & Managing Director Praveen Rao Akkinepally said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 2:52 PM IST