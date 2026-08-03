Ather Energy Q1FY27 result: Net loss narrows to ₹51 crore, sales jump 81%

Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy Ltd on Monday reported narrowing of consolidated net loss at ₹51.09 crore in the June quarter, riding on strong sales.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of ₹178.23 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal year, Ather Energy Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Wholesales in the first quarter were at 83,173 units as compared to 46,078 units in the year-ago period, a growth of 81 per cent, the company said in an investor presentation.

Total expenses in the first quarter were higher at ₹1,310.74 crore as compared to ₹851.14 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.

Commenting on the performance, Ather Energy Co-founder & CEO, Tarun Mehta, said, "We continued to see strong demand across our portfolio, as structural tailwinds from both policy support and shifting customer sentiment translated into a massive upsurge for our products, with demand far outstripping supply." He further said, "This gives us confidence that the market continues to expand. In the coming months, we are particularly excited about our new product on the EL platform, commencing production alongside the scale-up of our new factory at AURIC (in Maharashtra). Together, they position us well for the next phase of Ather's growth." Ather Energy said it is preparing to unveil the first production scooter on its all-new EL platform on August 29, 2026 at Ather Community Day 2026.