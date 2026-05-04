Ather Energy Q4 loss narrows on strong volume growth, revenue rises sharply

Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy reported a narrowing of losses in the fourth quarter of FY26, supported by strong volume growth, improved unit economics, and operating leverage.

The company posted a net loss of ₹100.2 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a loss of ₹234.3 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, losses widened from ₹84.6 crore in Q3 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 73.7 per cent to ₹1,174.6 crore from ₹676 crore a year earlier. Sequentially, revenue increased by 23 per cent from ₹953.6 crore.

The performance was driven by record quarterly sales of 83,418 units, marking a 76 per cent year-on-year increase. For the full year, volumes rose 69 per cent to 2,62,942 units, helping the company expand its market share to 18.6 per cent.

For FY26, revenue from operations increased by 62.8 per cent to ₹3,671.7 crore from ₹2,255 crore in FY25, while net loss narrowed to ₹517.1 crore from ₹812.2 crore in the previous year.

The company’s total income stood at ₹3,823 crore for the year, up 66 per cent year-on-year, supported by both vehicle sales and growing non-vehicle revenue streams such as software subscriptions, charging, and services, which now contribute 13 per cent of total income.

Growth during the year was driven by an expanding retail and service footprint, along with strong demand for its family scooter Rizta. The company doubled its retail network to 700 experience centres and scaled its service network to 548 centres. Its fast-charging network also grew to over 6,000 points.

“FY26 has been a fantastic year for us across volumes, market share, and financial performance. We focused on building demand through strong product-led growth and scaling it through distribution,” said Tarun Mehta, co-founder and chief executive officer.

Looking ahead, the company expects demand momentum to continue, supported by new product platforms and capacity expansion, though it flagged potential near-term volatility in commodity costs and supply chains due to geopolitical factors.