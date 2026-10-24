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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / AU Small Finance Bank Q2FY27 result: Net profit jumps 53% to ₹858 crore

AU Small Finance Bank Q2FY27 result: Net profit jumps 53% to ₹858 crore

Total income rose to ₹6,382 crore in the quarter under review from ₹5,224 crore in the same period a year ago, AU Small Finance Bank said in a regulatory filing

AU Small Finance Bank

AU Small Finance Bank (Photo: Company website)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2026 | 5:24 PM IST

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AU Small Finance Bank on Saturday reported a 53 per cent surge in net profit at ₹858 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026 on the back of improvement in interest income.

The lender had earned a net profit of ₹561 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to ₹6,382 crore in the quarter under review from ₹5,224 crore in the same period a year ago, AU Small Finance Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income increased to ₹5,612 crore as against ₹4,511 crore in the corresponding second quarter of the previous year.

Net interest income of the bank improved to ₹2,820 crore in the July-September quarter, from ₹2,144 crore in the September quarter of 2025, registering a growth of 32 per cent.

 

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Net interest margin increased to 5.8 per cent from 5.5 per cent at the end of September 2025.

Asset quality of the bank also improved with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declining to 1.99 per cent of gross advances at the end of the September quarter 2026, as against 2.41 per cent a year ago.

Net NPAs or bad loan too moderated to 0.81 per cent, as against 0.88 per cent in the year-ago period.

However, the Capital Adequacy Ratio of the bank decreased to 18.54 per cent, from 18.78 per cent at the end of September 2025.

"This quarter's performance is a reflection of the institution we are steadily building, one that combines growth with profitability, and ambition with prudence," AU Small Finance Bank MD & CEO Sanjay Agarwal said.

The balanced growth of the franchise, improving profitability and stable asset quality reinforce confidence that the foundations for sustained, long-term performance are firmly in place, he added.

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Topics : AU Small Finance Bank Q2 results Company News

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First Published: Oct 24 2026 | 4:47 PM IST