Avenue Supermarts Q1FY27 results: Net profit rises 11.3%, revenue up 14.8%

Avenue Supermarts, which runs the DMart chain of hypermarkets, saw its consolidated net profit rise 11.3 per cent in the April-June quarter.

The company's revenue from operations rose 14.8 per cent to ₹18,794.53 crore in the quarter ended June, and it added three stores during the quarter.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) in the first quarter of FY27 stood at Rs 1,499 crore, compared with Rs 1,299 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Its operating margin stood at 8 per cent, compared with 7.9 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

"In large metros, growth in older stores, which have significantly higher revenue per square foot, was flat this quarter, while stores in non-metros continued to grow well. We opened three new stores during the quarter, taking our total store count to 503," Anshul Asawa, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Avenue Supermarts, commented on the performance of the DMart (brick-and-mortar) business.

On the e-commerce business, Vikram Dasu, whole-time director and CEO of Avenue E-Commerce, said it continued to deepen its focus on large metros while improving its model. "During the quarter, we discontinued our operations in seven cities, which were marginal contributors. As of June 30, 2026, we operate in 11 cities," he added.

The board of directors of the company also approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore in one or more tranches on a private placement basis.