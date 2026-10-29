Aviation major IndiGo posts ₹1,879.1 crore loss in September quarter

The country's largest airline IndiGo on Thursday reported narrowing its loss to Rs 1,879.1 crore in the three months ended September as higher fuel costs and rupee depreciation impacted the bottom line.

The airline had a loss of Rs 2,582.1 crore in the same period a year ago.

In the second quarter of the current fiscal year, the total income of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, rose to Rs 24,311.9 crore from Rs 19,599.5 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

However, total expenses in the latest September quarter surged to Rs 26,188.4 crore, with aircraft fuel expenses surging 67.2 per cent to Rs 9,966.8 crore.

The airline said exceptionally high fuel costs and rupee depreciation weighed on profitability.

IndiGo CEO Willie Walsh said the seasonally soft September quarter saw exceptionally elevated fuel costs and continued geopolitical turmoil.

"We responded with prudent capacity reduction and yield management, supporting strong revenue performance but only partially offsetting the higher costs. Despite these actions, the quarter resulted in a net loss of around 19 billion rupees," he said in a release.

In the 2026 September quarter, capacity was reduced by 1 per cent to 40.8 billion ASKs (Available Seat Kilometres) while the number of passengers flown decreased by 4.7 per cent to 27.5 million.

For the December quarter, IndiGo said the capacity in terms of ASKs is expected to grow by early single digits as compared to the year-ago period.

Walsh also said the airline remains focused on managing the near-term challenges while continuing to invest for the future.

"India's long-term aviation opportunity remains compelling, and our priorities remain clear: safe and reliable operations, rigorous cost discipline, and disciplined growth that creates sustainable value," he said.

Shares of IndiGo closed unchanged at Rs 4,680 on the BSE.