AWL Agri Q4 FY26 result: Net profit jumps 54% to ₹293 crore on strong sales

AWL Agri Business Ltd, formerly Adani Wilmar, on Tuesday posted a 53.70 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to ₹293.06 crore for the fourth quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal on strong sales.

The company's net profit stood at ₹190.66 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Its total income rose 18 per cent to ₹21,464.78 crore during the January-March quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal from 18,229.59 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses remained higher at ₹21,243.21 crore against ₹18,057.28 crore a year ago.

However for the full 2025-26 financial year, the company posted a 14.75 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit to ₹1,044.89 crore from ₹1,225.81 crore in the preceding fiscal year despite higher income.

The total income rose to ₹74,730.67 crore in 2025-26 from ₹63,672.24 crore a year ago.

AWL Agri Business Ltd Managing Director and CEO Shrikant Kanhere said: "We have delivered a strong performance in Q4 FY26, supported by improving consumer demand and robust execution across our businesses".

The edible oil segment witnessed healthy volume-led growth, while strong margin expansion during the quarter led to improved profitability across both edible oils and foods.

"As we navigate the evolving macro environment, we remain focused on driving consistent, volume-led growth with increasing profitability as we continue to build a stronger portfolio," he added.