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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Axis Bank Q1 result: Net profit rises 22% to ₹7,632 crore, beats estimates

Axis Bank Q1 result: Net profit rises 22% to ₹7,632 crore, beats estimates

Axis Bank reported better-than-expected June quarter earnings as higher net interest income and lower provisions lifted profit, while loan growth remained supported by improving credit demand

Axis Bank

Axis Bank's net interest income rose 8 per cent to ₹14,646 crore, aided ​by a 19 per cent rise in domestic loans | Image: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

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Axis Bank’s consolidated net profit rose 22.2 per cent year-on-year to ₹7,632.31 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, as provisions and contingencies fell 42.1 per cent.
 
Total income and net interest income rise
 
The lender’s consolidated total income increased 7 per cent to ₹43,212.82 crore from ₹40,401 crore in the year-ago quarter. Interest earned rose 9.9 per cent to ₹35,541.96 crore, while other income declined 4.7 per cent to ₹7,670.86 crore.
 
Net interest income, a key measure of a bank's performance, grew 8.6 per cent to ₹15,327.26 crore from ₹14,109.62 crore. Interest expended increased 10.8 per cent to ₹20,214.70 crore.
 
 
Provisioning falls as operating profit grows

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Total expenditure excluding provisions and contingencies rose 9 per cent to ₹30,714.07 crore. Operating expenses increased 5.5 per cent to ₹10,499.37 crore, while operating profit grew 2.3 per cent to ₹12,498.75 crore.
 
Provisions and contingencies declined to ₹2,337.47 crore from ₹4,034.19 crore. The lower provisioning charge, alongside the rise in operating profit, pushed profit before tax up 24.2 per cent to ₹10,161.28 crore from ₹8,179.70 crore.
 
The bank said it did not draw down the ₹2,001 crore one-time standard-asset provision created in the March quarter of FY26.
 
Advances, deposits and segment performance
 
Consolidated advances rose 19.3 per cent year-on-year to ₹13.16 trillion as of June 30, 2026, from ₹11.03 trillion a year earlier. Deposits increased 18.2 per cent to ₹13.71 trillion from ₹11.60 trillion. The group’s total assets expanded 20.1 per cent to ₹19.86 trillion.
 
Retail banking remained the group’s largest segment by revenue. Segment revenue grew 7.9 per cent to ₹39,517.11 crore, while profit before tax more than doubled to ₹3,851.40 crore from ₹1,647.83 crore.
 
Corporate and wholesale banking revenue rose 20 per cent to ₹15,026.97 crore, with segment profit before tax increasing 21.7 per cent to ₹3,601.14 crore. Treasury profit before tax, however, declined 30.5 per cent to ₹1,690.16 crore.
 
Standalone bad-loan ratios decline
 
The filing did not provide consolidated non-performing asset (NPA) ratios. On a standalone basis, the gross non-performing asset ratio declined 29 basis points to 1.28 per cent from 1.57 per cent, while the net ratio fell 6 basis points to 0.39 per cent from 0.45 per cent.
 
The standalone capital adequacy ratio was 16.67 per cent, compared with 16.85 per cent a year earlier, a decline of 18 basis points.
 
Axis Finance stake diluted after ₹750 crore share issue
 
Axis Finance issued 43.4 million fresh equity shares on a preferential basis to Kedaara Pearl Holding and Kedaara Capital Fund IV AIF on July 13 for ₹750 crore. The transaction reduced Axis Bank’s ownership in the subsidiary to 94.92 per cent from 100 per cent, following which Axis Finance ceased to be a wholly owned subsidiary.
 
During the quarter, Axis Bank infused ₹1,499.26 crore into Axis Finance and invested another ₹380.60 crore in Axis Max Life Insurance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Q1 results Axis Bank Axis Bank results corporate earnings

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First Published: Jul 18 2026 | 12:25 PM IST

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