Axis Bank Q1 result: Net profit rises 22% to ₹7,632 crore, beats estimates
Axis Bank reported better-than-expected June quarter earnings as higher net interest income and lower provisions lifted profit, while loan growth remained supported by improving credit demand
BS Web Team New Delhi
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Axis Bank’s consolidated net profit rose 22.2 per cent year-on-year to ₹7,632.31 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, as provisions and contingencies fell 42.1 per cent.
Total income and net interest income rise
The lender’s consolidated total income increased 7 per cent to ₹43,212.82 crore from ₹40,401 crore in the year-ago quarter. Interest earned rose 9.9 per cent to ₹35,541.96 crore, while other income declined 4.7 per cent to ₹7,670.86 crore.
Net interest income, a key measure of a bank's performance, grew 8.6 per cent to ₹15,327.26 crore from ₹14,109.62 crore. Interest expended increased 10.8 per cent to ₹20,214.70 crore.
Provisioning falls as operating profit grows
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Total expenditure excluding provisions and contingencies rose 9 per cent to ₹30,714.07 crore. Operating expenses increased 5.5 per cent to ₹10,499.37 crore, while operating profit grew 2.3 per cent to ₹12,498.75 crore.
Provisions and contingencies declined to ₹2,337.47 crore from ₹4,034.19 crore. The lower provisioning charge, alongside the rise in operating profit, pushed profit before tax up 24.2 per cent to ₹10,161.28 crore from ₹8,179.70 crore.
The bank said it did not draw down the ₹2,001 crore one-time standard-asset provision created in the March quarter of FY26.
Advances, deposits and segment performance
Consolidated advances rose 19.3 per cent year-on-year to ₹13.16 trillion as of June 30, 2026, from ₹11.03 trillion a year earlier. Deposits increased 18.2 per cent to ₹13.71 trillion from ₹11.60 trillion. The group’s total assets expanded 20.1 per cent to ₹19.86 trillion.
Retail banking remained the group’s largest segment by revenue. Segment revenue grew 7.9 per cent to ₹39,517.11 crore, while profit before tax more than doubled to ₹3,851.40 crore from ₹1,647.83 crore.
Corporate and wholesale banking revenue rose 20 per cent to ₹15,026.97 crore, with segment profit before tax increasing 21.7 per cent to ₹3,601.14 crore. Treasury profit before tax, however, declined 30.5 per cent to ₹1,690.16 crore.
Standalone bad-loan ratios decline
The filing did not provide consolidated non-performing asset (NPA) ratios. On a standalone basis, the gross non-performing asset ratio declined 29 basis points to 1.28 per cent from 1.57 per cent, while the net ratio fell 6 basis points to 0.39 per cent from 0.45 per cent.
The standalone capital adequacy ratio was 16.67 per cent, compared with 16.85 per cent a year earlier, a decline of 18 basis points.
Axis Finance stake diluted after ₹750 crore share issue
Axis Finance issued 43.4 million fresh equity shares on a preferential basis to Kedaara Pearl Holding and Kedaara Capital Fund IV AIF on July 13 for ₹750 crore. The transaction reduced Axis Bank’s ownership in the subsidiary to 94.92 per cent from 100 per cent, following which Axis Finance ceased to be a wholly owned subsidiary.
During the quarter, Axis Bank infused ₹1,499.26 crore into Axis Finance and invested another ₹380.60 crore in Axis Max Life Insurance.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jul 18 2026 | 12:25 PM IST