Axis Bank Q1 net profit rises 23% to ₹7,114 crore as provisions fall

Axis Bank, India’s third-largest lender, on Saturday reported a 23 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit for the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1FY27) to ₹7,114 crore, aided by a decline in provisions and decent growth in net interest income (NII).

Its NII rose 8 per cent YoY to ₹14,646 crore in Q1, while other income declined 7 per cent YoY to ₹6,735 crore.

The bank reported an overall net interest margin (NIM) of 3.46 per cent in Q1FY27, compared with 3.62 per cent in Q4FY26 and 3.80 per cent in Q1FY26.

Fresh slippages at the lender stood at ₹5,566 crore in Q1FY27, higher than ₹4,675 crore in Q4FY26 but much lower than ₹8,200 crore in Q1FY26.

Meanwhile, the bank’s total provisions declined both sequentially and YoY to ₹2,223 crore in Q1FY27. In Q4FY26, the bank’s provisions stood at ₹3,522 crore, while in Q1FY26 they were ₹3,948 crore.

The bank’s gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio inched up to 1.28 per cent at the end of Q1FY27, rising 5 basis points sequentially. The net NPA ratio also increased by 2 basis points to 0.39 per cent.

The bank's advances grew 19 per cent YoY and 2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to ₹12.61 trillion in the June quarter. Retail loans rose 8 per cent YoY to ₹6.76 trillion, accounting for 54 per cent of the bank's net advances. The small and medium enterprise (SME) book grew 25 per cent YoY and 3 per cent QoQ to ₹1.52 trillion, while the corporate loan book increased 38 per cent YoY and 5 per cent QoQ. The mid-corporate portfolio grew 27 per cent YoY and 10 per cent QoQ.

Its deposits rose 18 per cent YoY to ₹13.72 trillion, with current account savings account (CASA) deposits increasing 11 per cent YoY to ₹5.21 trillion and term deposits rising 23 per cent YoY to ₹8.51 trillion.