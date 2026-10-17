Axis Bank Q2FY27 result: Profit rises 38% to ₹7,003 crore, misses estimates
Net interest income rose 11.8 per cent to ₹15,371 crore, while loans grew 23 per cent and provisions fell 52.2 per cent; other income declined 1.4 per cent to ₹6,531 crore
Listen to This Article
Indian private-sector lender Axis Bank reported on Saturday a quarterly profit that narrowly missed analyst expectations, as higher operating expenses and weaker other income offset robust credit growth and lower provisions.
Axis Bank, the country's third-largest private bank by assets, posted a stand-alone net profit of ₹7,003 crore ($737.5 million) for the quarter ended on September 30, compared with ₹5,090 crore a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, had forecast a profit of ₹7,124 crore, according to LSEG-compiled data.
Other income, which includes earnings from bonds and other investments, fell 1.4 per cent to ₹6,531 crore.
Rising bond yields and volatility in the rupee during the quarter weighed on treasury income at the Mumbai-based lender, tempering earnings even as lending expanded across segments.
Also Read
Banks across India reported strong loan growth during the quarter across corporate and retail portfolios.
Net interest income grew 11.8 per cent to ₹15,371 crore, helped by a 23 per cent rise in total loans. Deposits increased 20.7 per cent from a year earlier.
Provisions for potential bad loans and other contingencies fell 52.2 per cent to ₹1,694 crore.
The gross non-performing asset ratio stood at 1.16 per cent at end-September, compared with 1.28 per cent three months earlier.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Oct 17 2026 | 1:47 PM IST