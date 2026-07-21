Tuesday, July 21, 2026 | 01:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Bajaj Auto Q1FY27 result: Profit rises 46% to ₹3,226 cr, revenue grows 65%

Bajaj Auto Q1FY27 result: Profit rises 46% to ₹3,226 cr, revenue grows 65%

The company said the quarter was not comparable with earlier periods after it began consolidating the BAIHAG group's results with a one-quarter reporting lag

Bajaj Auto

Consolidated revenue from operations increased 65.1 per cent to ₹21,688.83 crore from ₹13,133.35 crore in the year-ago quarter

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 12:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bajaj Auto’s consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the company rose 45.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,225.63 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, from ₹2,210.44 crore. Revenue increased sharply, though the company said the figures were not comparable with earlier periods following a change in the scope of consolidation.

New consolidation limits comparability

Bajaj Auto, through its wholly owned subsidiary Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV, acquired control of Bajaj Auto International Holdings AG (BAIHAG) on November 18, 2025. The subsidiary now holds the entire stake in BAIHAG, which, in turn, owns about 74.9 per cent of Bajaj Mobility AG and KTM AG.
 
 
The group began consolidating BAIHAG’s financial results with a reporting lag of one quarter from the latest quarter. It said this made the June-quarter figures not comparable with the corresponding quarter of the previous year or the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Revenue rises 65%, expenses increase 68%

Consolidated revenue from operations increased 65.1 per cent to ₹21,688.83 crore from ₹13,133.35 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total income, including other income of ₹687.86 crore, was ₹22,376.69 crore.
 
Total expenses rose 68 per cent to ₹17,949.85 crore from ₹10,681.68 crore. Raw-material and component costs increased to ₹13,261.30 crore from ₹8,041.66 crore, while employee-benefit expenses rose to ₹1,387.09 crore from ₹520.17 crore.

Also Read

Stock markets, Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 200 pts; Nifty below 24,200; Bajaj Auto off lows post Q1 result

Jana Small Finance Bank (Photo: Justdial)

Small-, mid-cap banks shine: Jana Small, South Indian Bank surge up to 7%

Paytm, Paytm share price

Paytm reverses gain, falls 3% after Q1 show; board shelves bonus issue plan

Bluestone share price

BlueStone Jewellery shares zoom 11%, set for best single-day gain since Jan

Muthuselvaraj M, technical analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan reckons that UltraTech Cement can target ₹13,200 levels in the short- to medium-term.

UltraTech Cement reclaims 200-DMA; chart hints at 10% gain hereon: Analyst

 
Profit before tax increased 49.4 per cent to ₹4,423.41 crore from ₹2,960.65 crore. The company did not report an exceptional item in either period.
 
Basic earnings per share attributable to owners of the company rose to ₹115.5 from ₹79.2.

Automotive segment revenue grows 64.7%

Revenue from the automotive segment increased 64.7 per cent to ₹20,799.55 crore from ₹12,632.15 crore. The segment’s profit before tax and finance costs rose 51.5 per cent to ₹3,735.84 crore.
 
The financing segment recorded revenue of ₹1,111.95 crore, up 84.6 per cent from ₹602.30 crore. Its segment profit more than doubled to ₹303.35 crore from ₹137.01 crore.
 
Investment-segment revenue was ₹465.19 crore, compared with ₹407.88 crore a year earlier, while segment profit increased to ₹463.59 crore from ₹407.38 crore. 

More From This Section

q1 results today

Q1 results: Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor, and Crisil among 45 firms on July 21

Ultratech Cement, Ultratech, Cement

UltraTech Cement Q1 results: Net profit rises 17% on higher sales volumes

Paytm

Paytm posts ₹220 crore net profit in Q1, revenue from operations up 27.6%

real estate developer Sobha

Sobha's Q1 FY27 profit surges threefold amid higher revenue, low base

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Q1 results: Net profit rises 20% to ₹28.14 cr

Topics : Q1 results Bajaj Auto Bajaj

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 12:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodaySBI Funds Management Share PriceTata Ponsumer Products Q1 PreviewAxis Bank Target PriceAye Finance Share PriceHDFC Bank Share PriceHDFC vs ICICI vs Axis SharePersonal Finance